Featured Fitment: Porsche Cayman with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels

Mid-engined fun.

The Porsche Cayman has long lived in the shadow of its older sibling, the 911 since it was first introduced. It may have a better, more balanced drivetrain layout, but it slots in beneath the 911 in terms of performance and affordability. However, real drivers know what a brilliant sports car it is, and this 981-generation Porsche Cayman S by Antelope Ban in Indonesia with TechArt upgrades and Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels is standing out.

Porsche Cayman with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Instead of the traditional and sometimes detrimental rear-engine layout, the Porsche Cayman (981) features a mid-mounted flat-six with outputs ranging from 275 to 325 horsepower. While it’s not a mind-boggling amount like some of the higher-end versions of the 911, it’s more than enough to have a good time, especially with 0-60 mph times in the mid 5.0- or 4.0-second ranges.

Porsche Cayman with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This Porsche Cayman isn’t your average sports car. The entire body is outfitted with a full TechArt aerodynamic kit by Antelope Ban that includes a large spoiler at the rear along with other lips, diffusers, vents, and more. But putting it over the edge are the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Porsche Cayman with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

These one-piece lightweight forged wheels are designed for performance. Not only do they cut rotating mass at the wheel hub, but they do so without negatively affecting strength. On this Porsche Cayman, the Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 11.0 rear setup with a Forged Bronze (Gloss Clear) finish that provides a subtle contrast to the body.

Porsche Cayman with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

The Porsche Cayman may not have the same kind of recognition as the 911, but this bad boy with TechArt aerodynamics and Brixton Forged WR3 by Antelope Ban can stand out from the crowd.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Porsche Cayman
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Forged Bronze (Gloss Clear)
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.0
Exterior: TechArt Aerodynamics

Porsche Cayman with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: Antelope Ban

Would you drive this Porsche Cayman with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels over a 911?

