Let’s admire these Super Cars leaving a Show in England

Now that summer is in full swing, car shows are popping up all over and all of us enthusiasts can rejoice. We can finally go out and enjoy the sights and sounds of these beautiful machines in gorgeous weather.

In the town of Chigwell, England, one such exotic car show went down and the best part was watching them all leave. The street that many drivers were using to leave was rather busy, but that didn’t stop them from giving us a bit of a show.

Not only were there the usual Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Porsche favorites, but there were also a few cars of the rare variety including a Morgan and TVR with its iconic chameleon purple paint.

So, sit back and take it all in.

Source: TheTFJJ Youtube

Which car was your favorite leaving this show in Chigwell, England?