Caribbean Cruisin’ with the Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

Hurricane power with a beach-like cool.

Unless you’re a car enthusiast, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC Wagon isn’t the coolest car in the parking lot. Fostla, the Hanover-based vehicle wrapping specialists, know a thing or two about making a car stand out, and their work on this E63 S Wagon will make it the coolest car for a cruise whether you’re a gearhead of not.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

This Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC Wagon was given the full treatment by Fostla thanks to a full matte Caribbean-Satin vinyl wrap. This, including the window tinting, gives the German super wagon a head-turning, cool, and confident look. The Caribbean-Satin wrap also displays different colors depending on the angle or light that is reflecting off the surface giving it an exotic feel.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

While the factory 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine in the Mercedes-AMG E63 S provides more than enough power to match the eye-catching looks of the wrap, the team at PP-Performance was brought in to squeeze out a bit more.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

The hand-built V-8 engine was outfitted with a new level-2 chip tuning upgrade along with a set of cat-less downpipes and a racing air filter. This increases output to 690 horsepower and 778 lb-ft. of torque and pushes the electronically-limited top speed back to 193 mph. Acceleration from 0-62 mph drops from the factory 3.60 seconds to 3.45 seconds after the new power was added as well.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

After all was said and done, the total cost of the upgrades were a relatively affordable 9,000 euros. All of the featured upgrades are currently available for customers.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 5.5 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 690 / 700 PS / 515 kW
Maximum Torque: 778 lb-ft. / 1,055 Nm
-PP-Performance chip tuning level 2
-Cat-less downpipes
-Racing air filter

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.45 seconds
Top Speed: 192.6 mph / 310 km/h

Exterior:
-Fostla matte Caribbean-Satin vinyl wrap

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Gallery

Source: Fostla

Do you like the matte Caribbean-Satin vinyl wrap on this Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon?

