Caribbean Cruisin’ with the Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Unless you’re a car enthusiast, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC Wagon isn’t the coolest car in the parking lot. Fostla, the Hanover-based vehicle wrapping specialists, know a thing or two about making a car stand out, and their work on this E63 S Wagon will make it the coolest car for a cruise whether you’re a gearhead of not.

This Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC Wagon was given the full treatment by Fostla thanks to a full matte Caribbean-Satin vinyl wrap. This, including the window tinting, gives the German super wagon a head-turning, cool, and confident look. The Caribbean-Satin wrap also displays different colors depending on the angle or light that is reflecting off the surface giving it an exotic feel.

While the factory 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine in the Mercedes-AMG E63 S provides more than enough power to match the eye-catching looks of the wrap, the team at PP-Performance was brought in to squeeze out a bit more.

The hand-built V-8 engine was outfitted with a new level-2 chip tuning upgrade along with a set of cat-less downpipes and a racing air filter. This increases output to 690 horsepower and 778 lb-ft. of torque and pushes the electronically-limited top speed back to 193 mph. Acceleration from 0-62 mph drops from the factory 3.60 seconds to 3.45 seconds after the new power was added as well.

After all was said and done, the total cost of the upgrades were a relatively affordable 9,000 euros. All of the featured upgrades are currently available for customers.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 690 / 700 PS / 515 kW

Maximum Torque: 778 lb-ft. / 1,055 Nm

-PP-Performance chip tuning level 2

-Cat-less downpipes

-Racing air filter

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.45 seconds

Top Speed: 192.6 mph / 310 km/h

Exterior:

-Fostla matte Caribbean-Satin vinyl wrap

