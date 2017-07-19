This is how Walter Röhrl drives the new 911 GT2 RS at Goodwood

Legend behind the wheel.

Porsche kicked off July by unveiling their absolutely bonkers 911 GT2 RS. They continued their tour of race-spec power by bringing the new model to the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. There, not only did they show it off, but they also took it up the Goodwood Hill with none other than the legend himself: Walter Röhrl.

The Senior Test Driver for Porsche has an extensive racing resume with Porsche, Fiat, Opel, Lancia, and Audi. He knows more than a thing or two about driving, and he was the perfect person to take the new 700-horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS up the Goodwood Hill.

What’s most impressive about this run and the in-car footage is the fact that Röhrl actually times himself with his own watch from start to finish. Most drivers rely on the timing officials at the track, but Röhrl took it upon himself to take care of business.

Source: Porsche

