Turn up the heat with the Vorsteiner Audi R8 and its VRS Aero

Vorsteiner Audi R8

Sharpening the sword.

There’s a lot to like about the new Audi R8. Since it was first unveiled a decade ago, it’s become the face of the super car market with its modern looks. The second-generation model is even better and takes aim at the future with its design. But the team at Vorsteiner know how to push it to the next level with some lightweight carbon fiber aerodynamics and flow forged wheels.

Vorsteiner Audi R8

This Ibis White Audi R8 wears a gorgeous new Vorsteiner VRS carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit. The kit has been meticulously designed for a seamless, OEM fit and improves the overall aerodynamic properties of the super car without adding weight.

Up front, the face of the Audi R8 changes thanks to the new Vorsteiner VRS carbon fiber splitter that extends outwards to reduce lift and compliments the angular lines of the fascia.

Vorsteiner Audi R8

The rear of the Audi R8 is more focused and dramatic while putting its performance on full display. A new carbon fiber Vorsteiner VRS diffuser has a motorsport-like design and integrates perfectly into the underbody of the super car. Above, a large carbon fiber VRS aero wing dominates the landscape and generates downforce to keep that butt planted at high speeds.

Vorsteiner Audi R8

But the new Vorsteiner VRS Aero program wasn’t the only star of the show, a new set of V-FF 105 flow forged wheels provide a sporty contrast to the Ibis White paint. These 20 x 8.5 ET30 front and 21 x 11.0 ET27 rear split-spoke wheels wear a slick Gloss Black finish and give the R8 that extra presence that makes it a real show-stopper.

Vorsteiner Audi R8

If you’re looking for a super car with a modern style and athletic looks, then this Vorsteiner-upgraded Audi R8 is right up your alley.

Vorsteiner Audi R8 Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8
Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 105 flow forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 8.5 ET30
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0 ET27

Exterior:
-Vorsteiner VRS carbon fiber front splitter
-Vorsteiner VRS carbon fiber rear diffuser
-Vorsteiner VRS carbon fiber aero wing

Vorsteiner Audi R8 Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

