Friday FAIL: Road-Raging, Dog-Throwing Assholes

And while the two people involved in this road rage incident in Montclair, New Jersey, are both in the wrong, we actually feel bad for the older Toyota Sienna driver.

It’s not known what exactly happened to cause the incident or who started this fight, but two drivers were caught on a dashboard camera fighting in the street. The older Toyota driver shoved Marc Dione, the younger Honda Fit driver, and got physical with the man before both parties began to walk away.

Only Dione had other intentions. While walking back to his car, he opened the door to the Sienna, grabbed the small dog that was in the front seat, and threw it onto the sidewalk, possibly injuring the dog. Dione then got into his Fit with people yelling and drove off, only to have the dashcam-equipped car that caught the entire incident pursue the car.

Shortly after, the New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NJSPCA) Humane Police filed animal cruelty charges against Dione. He was charged with two counts of animal cruelty for torture and torment of a living creature – one fourth degree indictable charge and one civil charge on behalf of a 12-year-old miniature pinscher named Daphne, according to TapintoMontclair.

Dione was also a driver for the ride-sharing service, Lyft. Upon learning of the incident, Lyft officials immediately cut ties with Dione.

Thankfully, Chief of Law Enforcement with the NJSPCA Humane Police, Frank Rizzo, gave an update on the dog’s condition: “Despite some bruises and stress resulting from this traumatic event, Daphne is recovering well.”

Thankfully, this road rage incident didn't end up worse for everyone.

Source: TAPinto Montclair YouTube

