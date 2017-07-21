Get ready to fly with the new Lotus Evora GT430!

“Adding power makes you faster on the straights; subtracting weight makes you faster everywhere” – Colin Chapman.

Lotus is back at it again with an even more impressive version of the Evora. This time around, it’s lighter, quicker than ever before, and the most powerful road-going model ever made. The new Lotus Evora GT430 has a dedicated approach to lightweight performance with the brand’s DNA woven through its carbon fiber.

“The Evora GT430 is a landmark car for Lotus. Lightweight engineering and class-leading handling, paired with Lotus’ aerodynamic expertise, define the Evora GT430 as a legendary Lotus. It’s a truly beautiful car, meticulously finished in hand-crafted carbon, and employing the latest aerodynamics and lightweight materials,” said Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Group Lotus plc. “This highly developed vehicle perfectly reflects Lotus’ attention to engineering and design. We expect the lucky owners to be blown away by its pure presence and staggering performance.”

The new Lotus Evora GT430 has an additional 19.8 lbs. of components but is 57 lbs. lighter with an overall dry weight of 2,773.4 lbs., making it the lightest road-legal Evora to-date. This comes thanks to new carbon fiber front and rear bumpers with exposed weave sections, one-piece carbon tailgate with louvered section, and more.

Even the new motorsport-derived aerodynamics are made from the lightweight material and help give the new Lotus Evora GT430 incredible performance. A new front splitter and apertures reduce lift and improve airflow while new louvres and air blades sit atop each wheel arch for better cooling. New aero ducts are also positioned behind each of the rear wheels to reduce air pressure inside of the wheel arch. The Lotus Evora GT430 also features a larger rear diffuser to clean the airflow beneath the sports car while a large carbon wing spoiler generates loads of downforce. In total, the Lotus Evora GT430 generates 551 lbs. of downforce at its 190 mph top speed and 141 lbs. of downforce at just 90 mph.

Weight and performance is also improved upon through the suspension. The Evora GT430 features a set of Lotus-tuned Öhlins TTX two-way adjustable dampers with 20 click-adjustable compression and rebound settings that cut 22 lbs. in weight compared to the units on the Evora 410. Lightweight Eibach springs have a stiffer rate and low-sideload setup while new front and rear anti-roll bars sharpen up handling even more.

Stopping power comes from four-piston AP Racing calipers clenching down on two-piece J-grooved, ventilated front discs and three-piece lightweight aluminum discs at the rear that cut 4.4 lbs. of weight. These are hidden by new staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear lightweight wheels shod in 245/35 R19 and 295/30 R20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, respectively.

Sitting behind the cockpit of the Lotus Evora GT430 is the tried-and-true 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 engine that’s been used in the rest of the Evora lineup. However, things are a bit more powerful this time around. The engine produces 430 horsepower at 7,000 RPM and 325 lb-ft. of torque at 4,500 RPM, which roars out of the titanium exhaust that cuts 22 lbs. Power is sent through a six-speed manual gearbox with a low-inertia single-mass flywheel, air-to-liquid cooler, and a Torsen-type LSD.

All of this enables the Lotus Evora GT430 to accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph. At the Hethel test track, the new sports car put down an impressive 1-minute, 25.8-second lap time. This wasn’t just a record for the Evora but also matched the Lotus 3-Eleven road car.

Inside, the same dedication to lightweight performance can be found. The Lotus GT430 gains new carbon fiber components such as the new door sills, instrument binnacle, and more. Even carbon-backed Sparco seats are used and can be had in a custom upholstery design. Race-oriented buyers can opt for a pair of four-pointed safety harnesses and a titanium rear frame. Alcantara and leather dominates most of the cabin and surfaces with a full Alcantara upholstery available as a no-cost option.

Only 60 of the new Lotus Evora GT430 models will be made by hand in Norfolk, England for sale in select markets. Customers will also be able to customize their vehicles through the Lotus Exclusive and a full-list of options is also available along with even more weight-saving components as well.

Lotus Evora GT430 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 430 / 436 PS at 7,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 325 lb-ft. / 440 Nm at 4,500 RPM

Drivetrain:

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Flywheel: Lightweight, single mass, low-inertia

Differential: Torsen-type

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.7 seconds

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.8 seconds

Acceleration 0-100 mph: Less than 8.0 seconds

Top Speed: 190 mph / 305 km/h

Power-to-Weight Ratio: 342 hp/tonne

Dry Weight: 2,773.4 lbs.

Hethel Lap Time: 1:25.8 seconds

Aerodynamic Downforce at Top Speed: 551 lbs.

Lotus Evora GT430 Gallery

Source: Lotus

Is the new Lotus Evora GT430 the ultimate road-going Evora, ever?