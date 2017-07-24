The original Defender isn’t dead yet!

The Kahn team is making sure the classic Land Rover Defender isn’t going anywhere for a long time. In fact, they’re making them even more imposing and eye-catching with the Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body.

That’s a real mouthful of a name, but it’s nothing compared to the sheer size and presence that the customized SUV exudes. This featured Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body wears a dark Volcanic Rock Satin exterior paint that reflects the rugged character of the SUV. A new front bumper with integrated lights, Diamond LED military headlights, fog lights, and X-Lander front grille gives the Defender a more modern, lateral look. This is emphasized by the new square-sectioned widebody wheel arch kit that sticks out with its integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures. At the rear, a new set of mud flaps seamlessly integrate the stainless steel cross-hair exhaust tips.

The body work is only part of the story on the new the Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body. There’s an extra 400 mm of body work thanks to an elongated chassis, hence the ‘105’ designation in the name due to the longer wheelbase.

But there’s even more hardware to enjoy. The new Volcanic Black 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels with 275x55x20 tires from the Chelsea Truck Company are driven by 6.2-liters of naturally-aspirated V-8 fury. The new engine produces an estimated 450 bhp and is connected to a six-speed automatic gearbox giving the SUV some bite to back up its bark. The suspension and brakes were also upgraded to accommodate for the new drivetrain and make the Defender even more capable in off-road situations.

Inside, there’s a lot to enjoy. The Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body has a mix of red and black leather with special stitching on the front and rear GTB seats, rear passenger knee protectors, and passenger dashboard top and grab handles. There’s an Alcantara headliner and instrument binnacle in Nappa leather while the rear side panels, A-pillars, and cubby box in soft leather. The center console has even been customized and wears Piano Black leather.

Up front, the double three-spoke steering wheel has a matching black leather finish contrasted by Satin Silver spokes. A new set of machined aluminum vented foot pedals and a new Flying Huntsman time clock fascia insert round out the laundry list of refinements.

The new Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body in Volcanic Rock Satin is currently available for £199,995.

Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body Specifications

Exterior:

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Custom Extended Bonnet

-X-Lander Front Grille Inner Surround in Volcanic Black Satin

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-Front Grille with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front & Rear Diamond LED Light Lenses inc. Parking Bulb

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers

-Rear Cabin Access LED Lights

-Custom Alloy Front Wings

-Modified Chassis Extended 400mm

-Flying Huntsman Rigid Spare Wheel Cover

-Exhaust Side Vents – Pair

-Front & Rear Wide Wing Wheel Arches in Body Color

-Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Tron Ring Lighting

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Diamond LED Military Headlamps

-Kahn Six Speed Automatic Gearbox Conversion

-Fog Lamps

-Flying Huntsman Embossed Door & Tailgate Logos

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

Interior:

-Roof Lining in Alcantara

-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)

-Complete Rear Door Panel in Montana Leather with Quilting

-Premium Kahn Bridge of Weir Leather

-Sun visors and B Pillar and Side Panels in Alcantara

-Extended Bonnet Release Cable

-Flying Huntsman Boot Sill Plate

-Flying Huntsman Rev Counter Dial

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Black Leather

-Left Hand Drive Configuration

-Custom Centre Console in Piano Black and Cubby Box in Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Nappa Leather

-Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Satin Silver

-Rear Side Panels & A-Pillars in Leather

-Fixed Panoramic Glass Sunroof

-Flying Huntsman Time Clock Fascia Insert

-Front & Rear Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Investing in British Industry Logo

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Is the 450 HP Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body the ultimate custom off-roader?