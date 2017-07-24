Hey, Here’s a Bunch of Cool, Rare, and Expensive Cars in London

Watch and enjoy.

London can be a seriously expensive, high-end place. In fact, if you have a car, it can be costly just to exist there. But not the owners of this batch of exotic super cars.

There’s all sorts of things to take in just in terms of automobiles in certain parts of London. If you have a camera, you’ll likely spot some serious hardware rolling through the streets and making amazing sounds.

Well, TheTFJJ did just that in his latest video that has it all. There’s the new Bugatti Chiron, Porsche 911 R, Lexus LFA, McLaren 675LT Spider, Ford GT Heritage Edition, and a whole bunch more were caught just driving around like it was no big deal. There’s even an old man taking an Aston Martin Vulcan out for its daily walk.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Which one of these exotics roaming the streets of London is your favorite?