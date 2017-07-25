Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels

Taking things a step further.

The BMW M3 is the benchmark and has been for over two decades in the world of driver’s cars. This F80 BMW M3 dressed in Satin Red Chrome with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels, however, is on another level.

This sports car owned by @f80awm3 is far from your average F80-generation BMW M3. The smooth Satin Red Chrome vinyl wrap reflects the power, performance, and presence that’s been added with the new aerodynamics, styling, and other upgrades.

Visually, this BMW M3 is more dynamic than ever thanks to a full PSM Dynamics aero kit at the front, sides, and rear of the sports car. Up front, a new RSC Tuning lip with color-matched pinstripe powers forward and provides a tangible aerodynamic benefit. Above, a new set of OSSdesigns headlights add a more intimidating stare and add to the M3’s presence.

The 425-horsepower, 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that sits under the hood got even better with some new performance goodies. These not only push that power figure north, but they also make it audible to others thanks to the M-Performance exhaust system.

Putting that power down and taking the BMW M3 to the next level is a new set of Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece concave wheels feature a lightweight forged aluminum alloy construction that keeps weight to a minimum and strength to the max. Their technical directional design is a modern, athletic take on a classic style that fits perfectly with this vibrant M3.

The new Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels were installed in a 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 11.5 rear for a wider footprint where it counts. Each wheel also features a Brushed Smoke Black (Satin Clear) finish that provides just the right amount of contrast to the vinyl wrap while matching the texture. Optional 50/50 Titanium Assembly Hardware in PVD Black stands out just enough from the smooth Satin finish of each wheel, providing an additional highlight. The finishing touch is a new set of KW Variant 3 coilovers that cuts the ride height down just enough to create a smooth stance.

With a car that’s had such an impact on the automotive world, it’s hard to make it even better. However, this Satin Red Chrome M3 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels was able to do just that.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F80 BMW M3

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black (Satin Clear)

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

Wheel Options: 50/50 Titanium Assembly Hardware (PVD Black)

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Vehicle Owner: @f80awm3

Do you like the eye-catching looks of this Satin Red Chrome BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series wheels?