Car Videos

Who gets More Looks: a McLaren 650S or Nissan GT-R?

Posted on

McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Video

Let’s see in downtown Toronto!

the.leviathan knows a thing or two about getting crazy reactions while driving in Toronto. So, this time around, he decided to mix things up a bit and go for a cruise with a friend to see who would get the most reactions.

McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Video

Armed with his stock McLaren 650S Spider, the.leviathan set out for a ride with his friend driving a modified Nissan GT-R with all sorts of engine work, aerodynamics, and a custom vinyl wrap through Toronto.

Shortly after the cruise started, pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists, and more stopped and turned their heads to check out the Nissan GT-R instead of the McLaren. People took pictures, videos, smiled, and more of the GT-R making the 650S Spider look like a boring everyday car – which doesn’t happen often.

Source: the.leviathan

Would you rather be driving the stock McLaren 650S Spider or the head-turning Nissan GT-R?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock 9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock
849
Features

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
BMW M3 ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels BMW M3 ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels
275
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels
Ferrari 458 Italia Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Ferrari 458 Italia Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+
275
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Wheels
Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
266
Aston Martin

Get Ready for the More Hardcore Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
Evora GT430 Evora GT430
265
Lotus

Get ready to fly with the new Lotus Evora GT430!
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout
259
Car Videos

Watch the full 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
258
Porsche

The new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is Just Absurd
Alpha-N Performance M4 RS Alpha-N Performance M4 RS
250
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the ‘Ring with the Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS
Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors
249
A Kahn Design

Check out the Project Kahn Range Rover Huntsman Colors Edition
Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts
226
Acura

Watch Katherine Legge Rip some Donuts in the Acura NSX!
To Top