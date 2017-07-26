The Jaguar XJR575 Makes a 186 MPH Debut

A 44-second interview unveiling.

Most high-performance car unveilings these days take place on a showroom floor or with a detailed press release, tons of pictures, and video. That’s not how the new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 was shown to the world. Instead of the traditional press pack, Jaguar lined up creative interview that showcased the refined interior and high-performance capabilities in just 44 seconds.

The public debut starred the new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 speeding down an empty stretch of asphalt with Jaguar Designer, Wayne Burgess, being interviewed by TV Presenter and Racing Driver, Amanda Stretton, in the back seat. The interview lasted just 44 seconds as the Jaguar XJR575 accelerated from a stop to its 186-mph top speed.

“I have done plenty of short interviews in my time, but nothing quite like this,” said Burgess. “It might have been a bit of fun, but doesn’t it just demonstrate perfectly the extreme performance of the new XJR575? I could barely finish answering those quick-fire questions before we hit 186mph and then it was all over! Can we go again?”

The new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 is the latest model to get the exclusive Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) touch and is the performance flagship in the XJ range. The 5.0-liter, supercharged V-8 engine sitting under the hood has been given a healthy power bump resulting in a total output of 575 horsepower and 517 lb-ft. of torque. This enables the full-size sedan to reach 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds from rest and reach a top speed of 186 mph – all while giving occupants a distinguished luxury experience.

“This is a performance vehicle, but that doesn’t mean we have had to cut any corners when it comes to comfort or design,” said Jaguar Design Director, Ian Callum. “Jaguar is the standard bearer for interior refinement and the XJR575 is no different. It can go very quickly, but it does so with the serene comfort customers expect from a Jaguar sedan. That makes this a very special car indeed.”

The added power isn’t the only thing that distinguishes the potent luxury sedan from the rest of the XJ model line. Two bespoke exterior colors developed by SVO are available for customers: Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey. A new front bumper with gloss black air intake surrounds sits up front while new side sills, and a rear spoiler give the Jaguar XJR575 a more muscular and athletic look. Twin hood louvres, special badging, and 20-inch, five-split-spoke ‘Style 5044’ gloss black wheels further distinguish the XJR575.

Inside, driver and passengers are greeted with bespoke embossed tread plates while intaglio and diamond-quilted stitching bathes occupants in luxury.

The new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 will be available at a later date along with further details and pricing.

Engine:

Displacement: 5.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 575

Maximum Torque: 517 lb-ft.

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds

Top Speed: 186 mph

Jaguar XJR575 Gallery

Source: Jaguar

Is the new Jaguar XJR575 the best high-performance full-size luxury sedan on the market?