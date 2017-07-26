Jaguar

The Jaguar XJR575 Makes a 186 MPH Debut

Posted on

Jaguar XJR575

A 44-second interview unveiling.

Most high-performance car unveilings these days take place on a showroom floor or with a detailed press release, tons of pictures, and video. That’s not how the new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 was shown to the world. Instead of the traditional press pack, Jaguar lined up creative interview that showcased the refined interior and high-performance capabilities in just 44 seconds.

Jaguar XJR575

The public debut starred the new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 speeding down an empty stretch of asphalt with Jaguar Designer, Wayne Burgess, being interviewed by TV Presenter and Racing Driver, Amanda Stretton, in the back seat. The interview lasted just 44 seconds as the Jaguar XJR575 accelerated from a stop to its 186-mph top speed.

“I have done plenty of short interviews in my time, but nothing quite like this,” said Burgess. “It might have been a bit of fun, but doesn’t it just demonstrate perfectly the extreme performance of the new XJR575? I could barely finish answering those quick-fire questions before we hit 186mph and then it was all over! Can we go again?”

Jaguar XJR575

The new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 is the latest model to get the exclusive Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) touch and is the performance flagship in the XJ range. The 5.0-liter, supercharged V-8 engine sitting under the hood has been given a healthy power bump resulting in a total output of 575 horsepower and 517 lb-ft. of torque. This enables the full-size sedan to reach 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds from rest and reach a top speed of 186 mph – all while giving occupants a distinguished luxury experience.

Jaguar XJR575

“This is a performance vehicle, but that doesn’t mean we have had to cut any corners when it comes to comfort or design,” said Jaguar Design Director, Ian Callum. “Jaguar is the standard bearer for interior refinement and the XJR575 is no different. It can go very quickly, but it does so with the serene comfort customers expect from a Jaguar sedan. That makes this a very special car indeed.”

Jaguar XJR575

The added power isn’t the only thing that distinguishes the potent luxury sedan from the rest of the XJ model line. Two bespoke exterior colors developed by SVO are available for customers: Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey. A new front bumper with gloss black air intake surrounds sits up front while new side sills, and a rear spoiler give the Jaguar XJR575 a more muscular and athletic look. Twin hood louvres, special badging, and 20-inch, five-split-spoke ‘Style 5044’ gloss black wheels further distinguish the XJR575.

Jaguar XJR575

Inside, driver and passengers are greeted with bespoke embossed tread plates while intaglio and diamond-quilted stitching bathes occupants in luxury.

The new 2018 Jaguar XJR575 will be available at a later date along with further details and pricing.

Jaguar XJR575 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 5.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Supercharged
Maximum Horsepower: 575
Maximum Torque: 517 lb-ft.

Performance:
Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds
Top Speed: 186 mph

Jaguar XJR575 Gallery

Source: Jaguar

Is the new Jaguar XJR575 the best high-performance full-size luxury sedan on the market?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock 9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock
858
Features

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Evora GT430 Evora GT430
308
Lotus

Get ready to fly with the new Lotus Evora GT430!
BMW M3 ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels BMW M3 ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels
284
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels
Ferrari 458 Italia Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Ferrari 458 Italia Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+
283
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Wheels
Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
271
Aston Martin

Get Ready for the More Hardcore Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
267
Porsche

The new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is Just Absurd
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout
265
Car Videos

Watch the full 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!
Alpha-N Performance M4 RS Alpha-N Performance M4 RS
256
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the ‘Ring with the Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS
BMW M3 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ BMW M3 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
237
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts
232
Acura

Watch Katherine Legge Rip some Donuts in the Acura NSX!
To Top