Car Videos

How to Build a Burger while Riding in a Rally Car

Posted on

Building a burger in a rally car

Pro Tip: You Don’t.

We all love a good hamburger. We all love some good World Rallycross Championship racing too. So, why not combine both? Well, it sounds like a good idea, just not at the same time.

Superstar Chef and Burger Master, DJ BBQ, teamed up with World Rallycross Championship Commentator, Andrew Coley, to see how well the two passions worked together. So, they both donned racing suits and strapped themselves into a Rallycross car. Coley sat in the driver’s seat while DJ BBQ was in the passenger’s seat, armed with a box of ingredients.

Building a burger in a rally car

Then, the two set off with Coley mashing the throttle and accelerating at an eye-popping pace. DJ BBQ attempted to build a burger with buns, patty, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and more, but it proved to be utterly impossible with each turn and the jump at the end.

The only kind of burger that could possibly be made was a plain patty sitting between two buns, clenched by DJ BBQ’s white-knuckled death grip.

So, while burgers and World Rallycross Championship racing are both awesome, they don’t go well together at the same exact time.

Source: FIA World Rallycross Championship

Do you think you could build a good hamburger while riding in the passenger seat of a rally car?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock 9th annual gold coast concours bimmerstock
858
Features

2017 Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock Exposed
Evora GT430 Evora GT430
310
Lotus

Get ready to fly with the new Lotus Evora GT430!
BMW M3 ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels BMW M3 ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels
286
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with ADV10.0 Track Function CS Wheels
Ferrari 458 Italia Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+ Ferrari 458 Italia Brixton Forged M52 Ultrasport+
284
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 458 Italia with Brixton Forged M52 Wheels
Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
273
Aston Martin

Get Ready for the More Hardcore Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
268
Porsche

The new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is Just Absurd
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout
265
Car Videos

Watch the full 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!
Alpha-N Performance M4 RS Alpha-N Performance M4 RS
256
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the ‘Ring with the Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS
BMW M3 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ BMW M3 Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
238
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts Katherine Legge Acura NSX Donuts
232
Acura

Watch Katherine Legge Rip some Donuts in the Acura NSX!
To Top