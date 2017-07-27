The Posaidon E63 RS 850+ is All About Power

Previous-gen powerhouse.

The W212-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is old news in today’s fast-moving, ever-changing automotive world. It’s since been replaced by the W213 E-Class with its sleeker, more modern design, advanced tech, and more. But, that didn’t stop Posaidon from creating an absolute monster with quadruple-digit power figures.

Called the Posaidon E63 RS850+, the four-door German sedan is nothing short of a pavement-shredding V-8 hammer. The car is based on the W212-generation Mercedes-Benz E63 S with the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The 5.5-liter bi-turbo V-8 engine gains a new pair of bigger turbochargers for more boost pressure, larger intercoolers, and a 3.0-inch stainless steel sports exhaust with free-flowing catalytic converters for reduced backpressure. The displacement also gets boosted up to 6.2-liters as well. The final touch to make it all work in harmony is an ECU software tune.

At the end of that bath of upgrades, the Posaidon E63 RS 850+ spits out a thundering 920 horsepower and 996 lb-ft. of torque, the latter being electronically-limited as to not destroy the drivetrain. To handle that kind of thrust, the 7-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT gearbox was mechanically upgraded along with the front and rear locking differentials that are now rated for 1,106 lb-ft. of torque.

That, in and of itself, is more than enough power to have fun. But, then there’s owners that have a few nuts and bolts loose and the Posaidon team has just the right prescription for power to satisfy their needs. The Posaidon E63 RS 850 can be boosted up to 1,090 horsepower with a displacement increase to 6.5-liters.

To go along with that kind of insanity, the Posaidon E63 RS 850+ was outfitted with a new coilover suspension up front that reduces ride height. At the rear, the factory air suspension was modified with a new computer tune. Staggered ten-spoke AMG forged alloys measuring 19 x 9.0 up front and 20 x 10.0 at the rear were outfitted in 255/35 ZR19 and 295/25 ZR20 Continental high-performance tires for some added grip.

Inside, the Posaidon E63 RS 850+ has a new 380 km/h speedometer sitting front and center for the driver. A bit of fine-tuning with the infotainment’s coding allows for the TV system to be displayed while driving and re-positions the speed camera position for better functionality.

Both the 920- and 1,090-horsepower versions of the Posaidon E63 RS 850+ are currently available for customers that need some serious performance in their lives.

Posaidon E63 RS 850+ Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.5, 6.2, or 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 920 to 1,090

Maximum Torque: 995.7 lb-ft. / 1,350 Nm

Drivetrain:

-Mechanically-upgraded seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT transmission

-Upgraded front and rear locking differentials

Wheels and Suspension:

Wheels: OEM AMG ten-spoke forged alloy

Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Tires: Continental high-performance

Front Tires: 255/35 ZR19

Rear Tires: 295/25 ZR20

Front Suspension: Lowered coilover

Rear Suspension: Electronically-modified OEM air suspension

Interior:

-380 km/h speedometer

-Re-tuned infotainment system

-Re-positioned speed camera

Source: Posaidon

Would you get the 920-HP or 1,090-HP version of the Posaidon E63 RS 850+?