Watch a Camaro ZL1 try to Catch a Ford GT at Mid-Ohio!

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs Ford GT at Mid-Ohio

Two Americans duke it out.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Ford GT are two big American powerhouses of performance. They have 650- and 647 horsepower, respectively, and are designed to rip through racetracks.

Each car has its own way of putting down the power and taking home the checkered flag. The mid-mounted EcoBoost V-6 in the Ford GT powers a car that was bred from racing. The Camaro ZL1 takes a muscle car platform to the next level with the supercharged engine from a Corvette and tons of motorsport-spec mechanical goodies.

There’s no question that both are fast as hell, and it shows in this footage of the two duking it out at Mid-Ohio. According to the video description, both drivers are in their first session and timing at the track, meaning that there’s still a feeling-out process before they get anywhere close to their best lap times.

Still, it’s fun to watch the two American sports cars show off on the track.

Source: Luke McGrew YouTube

Would you rather drive a Ford GT or Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 around Mid-Ohio?

