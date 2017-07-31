The Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car Turns up the Power

Taking the high-performance beast up a notch.

There’s a lot to like about the Range Rover Sport SVR. The supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine at the heart of this monster makes it more of a sports car than a luxury SUV. It’s designed to be the most athletic vehicle in the Land Rover Range Rover lineup, and the team at Project Kahn has taken that one step further visually with their new Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged SVR Pace Car.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car features a full body kit made from a mix of special ABS polymer and carbon composite. It all starts with a new carbon composite front bumper with larger air dams and more commanding splitter. Above, a new LE grille with 3-D mesh gives the SUV an intimidating stare.

Bulging from each side of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car are new flared wheel arches with integrated air dams. These give the high-performance SUV a commanding presence and visually reflect the 550-horsepower supercharged V-8 packed beneath the hood. At the rear, a new deck lid spoiler, roof wing, and rear bumper with integrated exhaust diffuser is featured along with a Satin Black-finished stainless steel cross-hair exhaust.

If that’s not enough to make the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car stand out, the new Volcanic Rock Satin paint with floating Piano Black roof and electric green highlights will surely take care of that job. New 23 x 9.5 front and rear Pace Car alloy wheels with a stunning Diamond Cut on Gloss Black finish and 305/30/23 tires completes the show-stopping visual transformation.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted by new stainless steel door entry sill plates along with comfortable quilted and perforated leather upholstery on the factory sport seats. Drivers also benefit from a new set of vented aluminum foot pedals.

This new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged SVR Pace Car is currently available for £124,995. Customers can also customize their own Range Rover Sport SVR models through Project Kahn as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Fitted with 305x30x23″ Tires – Set of 4

-LE – Rear Bumper Replacement inc. Exhaust Diffuser in Carbon Composite

-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black

-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black

-Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams

-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Floating Roof in Piano Black

-Front Bumper Centre Piece

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9.5×23″ in Brushed Aluminum

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Gallery

Source: Project Kahn

Do you like the new look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR and its 550-HP engine?