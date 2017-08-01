Enjoy the Rest of Summer with the ABT TT RS-R Roadster!

Limited to just 50 vehicles.

The team at ABT Sportsline is taking full advantage of the summer weather this year. The newest Audi TT-RS with its turbo-five motor beneath the hood has been transformed into an exclusive high-performance sports car that’s perfect for sunny drives on winding roads with the top down. The new ABT TT RS-R Roadster is limited to just 50 units and has everything you need for style and fun this summer and next.

“We always achieve the maximum in terms of performance of the engines,” said managing director Hans-Jürgen Abt. “But never more than technically reasonable Therefore, there is no risk to the vehicle, and our customers don’t have to compromise to benefit from an ABT.”

The 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five cylinder engine that’s won numerous awards gets even better thanks to ABT Sportsline. A new ABT Power tune and stainless steel exhaust system pushes output for the ABT RR RS-R Roadster all the way up to 500 horsepower and 420 lb-ft. of torque. That boost in power cuts down the 0-62 mph acceleration time by 0.5 seconds to an impressive 3.4 seconds.

Visually, the ABT TT RS-R Roadster is more of an eye-catching, athletic open-top sports car. Carbon fiber makes up most of the new aerodynamics including the front spoiler, blades, flics, and grille; side skirt add-ons and side blades; and rear skirt add-on and blades. But ABT Sportsline didn’t stop there. The German tuner added on a pair of mirror covers, TT RS-R fuel cap, and a new TT RS-R logo sitting prominently at the bottom of the grille.

The ABT Sportsline TT RS-R Roadster also benefits from a new set of ABT Sport GR20 alloy wheels with a Gloss Black/Diamond Polished finish and 255/30 ZR20 tires. Customers can also opt for new high-performance lightweight forged ER-F wheels along with new anti-roll bars and suspension springs for even better handling performance.

Thanks to the drop-top, customers can show off the interior of their ABT TT RS-R Roadster while speeding around town. ABT Individual leather upholstery adorns both of the seats and includes the TT RS-R logos. Numerous other parts of the interior have also been given the TT RS-R logo treatment. Coming standard is an ABT LED door entrance light that projects the logo onto the asphalt when the door is opened. Customers can also opt for a full leather interior along with carbon fiber upgrades as well.

The new ABT Sportsline TT RS-R Roadster is limited to just 50 units with the entire vehicle starting at 98,800 euros. Customers can get the add-on upgrade package for 29,900 euros plus 2,400 euros for installation.

ABT Sportsline TT RS-R Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-five

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 500 / 368 kW

Maximum Torque: 420 lb-ft. / 570 Nm

-ABT Power tuning

-ABT stainless steel exhaust

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.4 seconds

Top Speed: 186 mph

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: ABT Sport GR20 alloy

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black / Diamond Polished

Tires: 255/30 ZR20

Optional Suspension: ABT anti-roll bars, ABT suspension springs

Exterior:

-ABT front spoiler (carbon fiber)

-ABT front blades (carbon fiber)

-ABT front flics (carbon fiber)

-ABT front grill add on (carbon fiber)

-ABT TT RS-R logo front

-ABT side skirt add-on‘s (carbon fiber)

-ABT side blades (carbon fiber)

-ABT mirror covers

-ABT fuel flap incl. logo TT RS-R

-ABT rear skirt add on (carbon fiber)

-ABT rear blades (carbon fiber)

Interior:

-ABT Individual leathering of seat incl. logo TT RS-R

-ABT foot mats incl. logo TT RS-R

-ABT steering wheel batch incl. logo TT RS-R

-ABT dashboard label incl. logo TT RS-R

-ABT door panels TT RS-R

-ABT shift knob batch

-ABT integrated entrance lights

-ABT rear shelf incl. logo TT RS-R

ABT TT RS-R Roadster Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Are you ready to take on summer with the 500-HP ABT Sportsline TT RS-R Roadster?