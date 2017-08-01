Aston Martin

This is the Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro

Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Goodwood

Snap, Crackle, POP!

Aston Martin has been doing a lot of good things lately if you’re a fan of high-performance cars. They’ve injected some serious motorsport-spec athleticism into their lineup from top to bottom and one of the latest is the Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro.

The track-only model is limited to just seven examples and is powered by a 503 bhp 4.7-liter V-8 engine from the Vantage GT4 racecar. There’s a fully-adjustable suspension, track-spec wheels and sticky tires, built-in roll cage, hardcore aerodynamics, and lots more.

Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Goodwood

So, at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Aston Martin showed off their latest limited-edition track toy and boy did it make some beautiful noises. The 4.7-liter V-8 at times sounded like a swarm of pissed off hornets making popcorn then warming up to a thrilling roar at higher RPMs.

Turn up that volume and enjoy the brutal British V-8!

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos

Did you fall in love with the sound of the 4.7-liter V-8 engine in the Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro?

