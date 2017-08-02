Novitec Turns the McLaren 570GT up to 646 HP!

All the right stuff.

The McLaren 570GT is the perfect car for those that want super car performance and everyday driving comfort. It’s not as hardcore as others in the lineup, but it also provides the perfect amount of comfort and convenience for daily driving. The team at Novitec turned up the heat quite a bit more with their new high-performance upgrade program with various aerodynamics, three flavors of power, and more.

Visually, the Novitec McLaren 570GT is more dynamic thanks to a full carbon fiber aerodynamic kit that’s been developed in a wind tunnel to improve performance. Up front, a new spoiler extends outwards and reduces lift at the front axle. The lines flow right into the new rocker panels that help to redirect air away from the rear wheels for less drag.

Air is also channeled into the engine bay thanks to a new pair of carbon fiber covers for the rear fender intakes for improved thermal performance. The rear of the Novitec McLaren 570GT is finished off with a large rear spoiler that was contoured to match the figure of the super car and provide generous amounts of downforce. With the new aerodynamics, the Novitec McLaren 570GT is more composed and planted at high speeds on the track.

Adding to the visual and performance enhancements are a new set of Novitec MC1 lightweight forged wheels. The five double-spoke wheels keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance while giving the super car a commanding look. On the McLaren 570GT, the MC1 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0J front and 21 x 11.0J rear setup with 235/30 ZR20 and 305/30 ZR21 tires, respectively. As an added boost, the Novitec McLaren 570GT gains a new set of sport springs that cut the ride height by 30 mm.

The 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine at the heart of the 570GT holds quite a bit of potential and Novitec has three different level of power tunes. Two Novitec N-Tronic plug-and-play modules control the ECU at the push of a button on the Active Dynamic Panel. This allows drivers to instantly activate/deactivate the power boost.

The most powerful upgrade in the Novitec McLaren 570GT option range includes the N-Tronic modules as well as a Novitec Race high-performance exhaust system. After the upgrades, the V-8 produces 646 horsepower at 7,450 RPM and 510 lb-ft. of torque at 6,250 RPM. That allows the Novitec McLaren 570GT to reach 62 mph from rest in 3.0 seconds, flat, and hit a top speed of 208 mph.

Customers can also opt for a range of exhaust systems for the 570GT from Novitec. Both stainless steel and ultra-lightweight INCONEL exhausts are available and come standard with heat insulation. Lighter and more efficient sport catalytic converters can also be added on.

To round it all off, the Novitec McLaren 570GT can be outfitted with a custom-tailored interior with fine leather and alcantara upholstery and trim packages.

The new Novitec McLaren 570GT is currently available as a complete upgrade program or as individual accessories.

Novitec McLaren 570GT Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 646 / 475 kW at 7,450 RPM

Maximum Torque: 510 lb-ft. / 692 Nm at 6,250 RPM

-Novitec N-Tronic plug-and-play modules

-Stainless steel or INCONEL exhaust systems

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec MC1 lightweight forged alloy

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.0J

Front Tires: 235/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 305/30 ZR21

Suspension: Novitec sport springs; 30 mm lower

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber rear air intakes

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

Novitec McLaren 570GT Gallery

Source: Novitec

Is the 646-HP Novitec McLaren 570GT the ultimate supercar daily driver?