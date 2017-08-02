Watch an Audi R8 V10 Take on a DJI Inspire 2 Turbo Drone

Racing technology.

It wasn’t long ago that drones first came into the hands of photographers, hobbyists, and the mass market. Technology is advancing at such a rapid pace these days, and these little flying machines are benefitting big time from the leaps and bounds over the past few years.

The drone market has exploded so much as of late that even drone racing is a thing now. These flying machines are fast, but how fast is one that costs about $3,000?

Well, DJI decided to put up their Inspire 2 Turbo against the new Audi R8 V10 in a 100-meter drag race to see who was quicker. Now, the Inspire 2 model has a 58 mph top speed, but its acceleration is impressive – just like the 533 bhp Audi R8.

So, the two lined up and put the pedal – err controls – to the metal.

Even though it’s a short race, it’s no less thrilling.

Source: duPontREGISTRY YouTube

Who would you pick to win: the Audi R8 or the DJI Inspire 2 Turbo drone?