Watch an Audi R8 V10 Take on a DJI Inspire 2 Turbo Drone

Racing technology.

It wasn’t long ago that drones first came into the hands of photographers, hobbyists, and the mass market. Technology is advancing at such a rapid pace these days, and these little flying machines are benefitting big time from the leaps and bounds over the past few years.

Audi R8 vs DJI Inspire 2 Turbo Drone

The drone market has exploded so much as of late that even drone racing is a thing now. These flying machines are fast, but how fast is one that costs about $3,000?

Well, DJI decided to put up their Inspire 2 Turbo against the new Audi R8 V10 in a 100-meter drag race to see who was quicker. Now, the Inspire 2 model has a 58 mph top speed, but its acceleration is impressive – just like the 533 bhp Audi R8.

So, the two lined up and put the pedal – err controls – to the metal.

Even though it’s a short race, it’s no less thrilling.

Source: duPontREGISTRY YouTube

Who would you pick to win: the Audi R8 or the DJI Inspire 2 Turbo drone?

