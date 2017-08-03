The Mansory Bentley Mulsanne is rather Reserved

But has a touch of sportiness.

Mansory vehicles are known for their outrageous and outlandish designs, body work, power outputs, and styling. They’re not for everyone with their ostentatious and flamboyant designs, but to each their own. This time around, Mansory decided to keep things toned down, visually with their Bentley Mulsanne upgrade program.

The Bentley Mulsanne is a stately and elegant luxury vehicle by itself. So, Kourosh Mansoy, owner of Mansory Design & Holding GmbH, wanted to keep the carbon fiber aerodynamics subtle. The package is straightforward with a new carbon fiber lip and inlet cover set sitting up front, new skirts along each side, and a spoiler and diffuser insert combo at the rear. It’s not brash, but it adds a bit of athleticism that was missing from the original design.

The Mansory Bentley Mulsanne also benefits from some new lightweight forged wheels. Here, the weapon of choice is the Mansory M8 forged alloys that keep weight to a minimum without sacrificing strength. The 22 x 10.0 front and rear M8 wheels are also shod in ultra-high-performance 285/35 ZR22 tires for maximum grip. Customers can also opt for Multispoke cast alloy wheels that measure a wider 22 x 10.5 at the front and rear if they so choose.

The 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that spouts out a refined 512 horsepower in stock form got a healthy boost from Mansory as well. After the in-house engine department worked their electronic magic and added in a new exhaust system, the V-8 produces 585 horsepower at 4,000 RPM and 811 lb-ft. of torque at a low 2,300 RPM. That allows the massive luxury sedan to reach 62 mph from rest in 5.0 seconds, flat, and hit a top speed of 190 mph.

Inside, Mansory can give the Bentley Mulsanne a wide range of custom-tailored upholstery, trims, and more. Brushed aluminum, carbon fiber, burled wood, or high-gloss trims are available alongside numerous types of leather and alcantara upholstery. Even the floor mats and headrests can be embroidered with logos.

The new Mansory Bentley Mulsanne is currently available as a complete upgrade program or as individual accessories.

Mansory Bentley Mulsanne Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.75 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 585 / 430 kW at 4,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 811 lb-ft. / 1,100 Nm at 2,300 RPM

-ECU tuning

-Exhaust system

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 5.0 seconds

Top Speed: 189.5 mph / 305 km/h

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: Mansory M8

Wheel Size: 22 x 10.0

Tires: 285/35 ZR22

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front lip

-Carbon fiber front air inlet covers

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser insert

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

Mansory Bentley Mulsanne Gallery

