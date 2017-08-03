Car Videos

Here’s the 7 Best Sounding Cars at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!

Best Exhaust Notes at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Turn up the volume.

There’s so much to take in at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event should last a month instead of a few days over the weekend so that spectators can experience each and every one of the amazing vehicles there.

Best Exhaust Notes at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

So, the Goodwood Road & Racing team has been compiling videos recapping the best highlights from the festival so that we can continue to enjoy all of the cars until the 2018 event kicks off.

Their latest video shows off seven of the best-sounding cars that made the run up the hill this year. There’s turbocharged racers, legends of motorsport, drifters, and more that create a beautiful symphony of speed. And no, number-1 isn’t the Rimac Concept One.

Here’s the list:
#1 Williams FW14B
#2 BRM P154
#3 Mazda MX-5 Radbull
#4 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro
#5 Ferrari P3/4
#6 Audi S4 GTO
#7 Oreca 07 Gibson

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube

What car had the best exhaust note at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

