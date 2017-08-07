BMW

Featured Fitment: Sakhir Orange BMW M4 with Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Razor sharp.

There’s a lot to like about the new F82-gereration BMW M4. The two-door sports car has virtually everything you could ever want or need from the driver’s seat and looks to boot. This Sakhir Orange beauty owned by @tp0ng is quite the head-turner, especially with its Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels.

The eye-catching Sakhir Orange BMW M4 puts on quite the visual show inside and out, and really comes alive during the sunset and sunrise when it bathes in the warm light. Under the hood, the performance is equally as exhilarating with the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six serving up 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque – enough for some low-four-second 0-60 mph times.

But what really completes the overall driving package on @tp0ng’s Sakhir Orange BMW M4 is the new set of Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels. These monoblock forged wheels have a dynamic, sharp-edged five-spoke design that adds a thrilling emotion to the sports car visually while also improving performance by keeping weight to a minimum.

For this application, the new Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup for a bigger footprint where it counts. Each wheel also features a smooth fine-texture ODB finish that blends in perfectly with the vibrant Sakhir Orange body.

It’s hard to stand out in today’s sports car world, but with a dab of Sakhir Orange and some custom Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels, this BMW M4 is at the top of the game.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Fine Texture ODB
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

Sakhir Orange BMW M4 with Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Owner: @tp0ng

Do you like the color combo of this Sakhir Orange BMW M4 with Fine Texture ODB Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ wheels?

