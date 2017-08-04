Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFE-403 Wheels

Posted on

Protective Film Solutions McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFE-403 Wheels and Aero

Giving the super car a fresh appeal.

The McLaren MP4-12C kicked things off for the British automaker’s resurgence that’s propelled it to the top of the super car world over the past few years. While it’s been out of production for some time, it’s still as relevant and eye-catching as ever thanks to Vorsteiner, Protective Film Solutions, and GMG Racing.

The McLaren MP4-12C is no longer the super car that’s been replaced by faster, more high-tech models; it’s a beast with a massive amount of presence. It all starts with the new Vorsteiner VX aerodynamic kit made from carbon fiber that optimizes aerodynamics and gives the exotic a sharper look.

The MP4-12C gains a new front bumper with splitter to create a cleaner, more modern shape that cuts down on lift. New side blades run between the fenders and extend outwards to cut down on drag. At the rear, a new bumper with integrated diffuser creates a more athletic, motorsport-oriented look. To finish it all off, a new carbon fiber Active Aero Wing Blade sits prominently and generates a considerable amount of downforce.

In addition to the Vorsteiner VX aero, the McLaren MP4-12C also gained a set of VFE-403 wheels. Vorsteiner’s VFE-403 wheels are made from forged T-6061 aluminum alloy and have a classic motorsport design that reflects the super car’s performance. Up front, the Satin Graphite wheels measure 20 x 9.0 while the rear comes in with a wider and more commanding 20 x 11.0 size.

To complete the transformation, Protective Film Solutions installed a customized vinyl wrap across the entire body of the McLaren MP4-12C. A special three-tone grey and blue wrap emphasizes the curves and new aerodynamics to give the super car that extra pop on the road. Even the lights were given a vibrant yellow film cover that provides plenty of contrast to the new wrap.

The McLaren MP4-12C might be the veteran in the crowd, but after all these upgrades, it’s still the star.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren MP4-12C
Wheels: Vorsteiner VFE-403
Wheel Finish: Satin Graphite
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Exterior:
-Vorsteiner VX Aero
-Vorsteiner front bumper with splitter
-Vorsteiner side blades
-Vorsteiner rear bumper with diffuser
-Vorsteiner active aero wing blade
-Protective Film Solutions custom vinyl wrap

McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner Aero and Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the new look of this McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFE-403 wheels, aero, and Protective Film Solutions wrap?

Comments

