Car Videos

Watch this Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Drift in the Dirt!

Posted on

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Dirt Donuts

When you have a lot of money, this is how you have fun.

The Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is one of the best ways to enjoy open-air driving. Its open top gives you a greater sense of just how fast and powerful this exotic hybrid machine really is on the road, track, or grass.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Dirt Donuts

At a big-time car show with lots of exotics and vintage classics, this Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta driver decided to put all 789-horsepower down from the 6.3-liter V-12 engine into the field nearby because you can do stuff like that with exotics when you’re rich.

After some dirty donuts, the LaFerrari sped off down the gravel road and was later loaded into a car carrier for transport.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Would you do this with your Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta if you owned one?

