Paying homage to a great.

There’s no denying that the Land Rover Defender was one of the greatest off-road vehicles of all time. It’s still unfortunate to see that the classic Defender models are no longer in production, but the Chelsea Truck Company team is still working their magic on them and their new Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’ gives it some modern luxury and design.

The newest Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’ is eye-catching and awe-inspiring. The SUV boasts a new bumper with integrated lighting, a smooth sump guard, X-Lander grille, and new mesh hood vents up front. Extended front and rear fenders have integrated vents and hard-wearing mud flaps to put the SUV’s off-road prowess on display. At the rear, a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover flaunts its origins.

Beneath those massive fenders on the Defender ‘The End Edition’ is a set of 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels finished in Volcanic Black with 275/55/20 tires. Painted brake calipers, a suspension lift kit, and up-rated gas shocks and steering damper make the SUV even more capable over harsh terrain.

The Chelsea Truck Company team also gives customers the opportunity to get a little boost in power from their diesel engine as well. The Defender ‘The End Edition’ can be outfitted with a new Kahn Power Upgrade unit that easily plugs into the engine and alters the ECU software mapping to generate better performance and fuel economy. A new cross-hair exhaust emphasizes this power boost even more audibly and visually.

Inside, passengers are hidden from view in their front, middle, and rear GTB seats with quilted and perforated leather thanks to dark-tinted privacy glass. Other parts such as the center console, passenger dashboard, grab handles, instrument binnacle, rear door panel, sun visors, and headliner have the same upholstery design. Luxury features also abound for drivers and passengers from the Chelsea Truck Company with the Churchill time clock, red gauges, Kahn billet steering wheel, and machined and ventilated foot pedals up front.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon ‘The End Edition’ is currently available as a complete vehicle for £69,995.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Painted Brake Calipers

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo

Interior:

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Middle Row Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Door Cards in Black Leather

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Black Leather

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Would you take the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition for an off-road drive?