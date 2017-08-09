BBM Motorsport Unleashes a Trio of Corvettes

#HASHTAGCARNAMES.

If you want a Corvette specialist, your mind first goes to the United States. It’s where the car is built and where the most sales are, after all. But, the team at BBM Motorsport in Germany have been working on Corvettes for years, and have built three show cars to put their knowledge on display. The new #BLACKBOOTMONSTER-Z06, #KÄVINCORVETTE, and #RAINBOWCORVETTE all put their German American muscle on full display.

The first model up – and the most powerful – is the #BLACKBOOTMONSTER-Z06. BBM Motorsport gave the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine with a new Capristo flap-controlled exhaust system and a free-flow air intake. This pushes output to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque.

To match the performance, the #BLACKBOOTMONSTER-Z06 was given a more hardcore style. The BBM Motorsport team installed an in-house aero kit that includes a new front spoiler and side skirts that draws from the OEM Aero kit’s design. In addition, a new set of lightweight OZ Racing Ultraleggera HLT alloy wheels measuring a staggered 19 x 10.0 ET40 up front and 20 x 12.0 ET57 at the rear were fitted with ‘Tire Style’ sidewall markings on the factory Michelin Super Sport tires. A full foil wrap from SL Premium and Miletic Design completes the entire upgrade.

Next up are the #KÄVINCORVETTE and #RAINBOWCORVETTE, which are both based on the C7 Corvette Stingray models. The naturally-aspirated LT1 V-8 engines were outfitted with a free-flow air intake and BBM/Capristo flap exhaust system. The #KÄVINCORVETTE boasts 483 horsepower and 455 lb-ft. of torque while the #RAINBOWCORVETTE boasts a higher 502 horsepower and 472 lb-ft. of torque.

Visually, both Corvettes gain their own unique style through Miletic Design. The #KÄVINCORVETTE gets a special black, red, and silver competition-style design with the #KÄVIN and #MÄNDIE names of the owners proudly on display at the rear. The #RAINBOWCORVETTE sports a very eye-catching rainbow mix of colors that emphasizes speed and performance. Both Corvettes also were fitted by “Fondmetal by Drewske made for BBM” alloy wheels that measure a staggered 19 x 8.5 ET45 up front and 20 x 11.0 ET70 at the rear with the factory Michelin tires.

In addition to the upgrades featured on this trio of custom Corvettes, BBM Motorsport also offers a range of other performance and styling modifications. A full ECU mapping program can be installed to take full advantage of all of the new hardware. A BBM X-pipe is also available with the factory exhaust system as well. For those looking for the perfect fitment, bespoke 5- and 10 mm spacers can be installed as well.

The full list of upgrades featured on the BBM Motorsport Corvettes along with others are currently available from the German tuning company.

Source: BBM Motorsport

