Cali Cruising.

This week’s ‘Featured Fitment’ comes to us from GT Auto Concepts in California and stars a super car that’s perfect for a high-powered cruise. This Ferrari F12Berlinetta has some serious upgrades from 1016 Industries as well as a full set of ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels that make it the complete driving package.

The Ferrari F12Berlinetta is an absolute monster in its own right, but the team at GT Auto Concepts made this Bianco Avus super car even better, starting with the 1016 Industries pre-preg carbon fiber aerodynamics. The new aero kit is comprised of a new three-piece front lip spoiler, new side skirts, rear diffusers, a third brake light cover, and a rear trunk spoiler. This not only adds a harder edge to the super car, but it also reduces lift and increases downforce.

In addition to the new looks, the 1016 Industries upgrade program for the Ferrari F12Berlinetta also includes an ECU tune for the 6.2-liter V-12 engine hiding under the hood. Here, output rises to 766 horsepower and 537 lb-ft. of torque, putting it into the upper-tier of exotics.

But the new aero and power boost was just part of the story with the Ferrari F12Berlinetta. The GT Auto Concepts team also installed a new set of ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels to complete the package. The new ADV.1 Wheels have a thin five twin-spoke design that has an almost OEM look. The forged wheels keep weight to a minimum yet have the strength that can handle the incredible power and 200+ mph speeds that this exotic will be producing.

The slightly-concaved ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels sport a Matte Black finish and hidden hardware that provides just enough contrast to the Bianco Avus body and match the carbon fiber aero. Up front, the new ADV.1 Wheels measure a wide 21 x 9.5 at the front while the rear comes in with a wide 21 x 12.5 fitment.

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast may be the new kid on the block, but this custom Ferrari F12Berlinetta with 1016 Industries upgrades and ADV05 M.V2 SL Wheels by GT Auto Concepts is still the show-stopper.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari F12Berlinetta

Wheels: ADV05 M.V2 SL Series

Wheel Finish: Matte Black

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber three-piece front spoiler lip

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear diffusers

Engine:

Maximum Horsepower: 766

Maximum Torque: 537 lb-ft.

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV05 M.V2 SL Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Build Credit: GT Auto Concepts

Is the 766-HP Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels by GT Auto Concepts the perfect summer cruiser?