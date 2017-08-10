Car Videos

Cruise through the Alps with 19 Porsche 918 Spyders!

Posted on

Porsche 918 Spyder Alpine Passes

Probably one of the best driving experiences, ever.

Imagine getting behind the wheel of your favorite super car and cruising through some of the most iconic and beautiful roads. It’s what we all dream of as car enthusiasts, and a goal that some of us work every day to achieve.

Porsche 918 Spyder Alpine Passes

For five days and 1,500 km, that dream came true for 19 owners of the Porsche 918 Spyder. The 887 horsepower hybrid hypercar sliced and diced through some of the most spectacular driving passes in the Alps surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery.

It’s the super car drive that we all dream of, and it came to reality for 19 lucky drivers.

We’re jealous.

Source: Porsche

What would you do to go for a cruise in a Porsche 918 Spyder through the Alps?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Posaidon E63 RS 850+ Posaidon E63 RS 850+
456
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Posaidon E63 RS 850+ is All About Power
Evora GT430 Evora GT430
433
Lotus

Get ready to fly with the new Lotus Evora GT430!
Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S
281
Aftermarket Tuning News

Caribbean Cruisin’ with the Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S
Audi RS 5 Coupé Audi RS 5 Coupé
260
Audi

More Power and Sleek Style: The new Audi RS5 Coupe
BMW M6 Gran Coupe ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 Gran Coupe ADV.1 Wheels
255
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 Gran Coupe with ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels
Building a burger in a rally car Building a burger in a rally car
247
Car Videos

How to Build a Burger while Riding in a Rally Car
Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body
247
4x4 Exposure

Rule the Road with the Kahn Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body!
Vorsteiner R8 Vorsteiner R8
239
Aftermarket Tuning News

Turn up the heat with the Vorsteiner Audi R8 and its VRS Aero
Battle Drift 2 Battle Drift 2
230
Car Videos

Get ready to Shred Rubber in ‘#BATTLEDRIFT 2 – Daigo vs. Baggsy’!
Novitec 570GT Novitec 570GT
229
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Turns the McLaren 570GT up to 646 HP!
To Top