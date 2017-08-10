Cruise through the Alps with 19 Porsche 918 Spyders!

Probably one of the best driving experiences, ever.

Imagine getting behind the wheel of your favorite super car and cruising through some of the most iconic and beautiful roads. It’s what we all dream of as car enthusiasts, and a goal that some of us work every day to achieve.

For five days and 1,500 km, that dream came true for 19 owners of the Porsche 918 Spyder. The 887 horsepower hybrid hypercar sliced and diced through some of the most spectacular driving passes in the Alps surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery.

It’s the super car drive that we all dream of, and it came to reality for 19 lucky drivers.

We’re jealous.

Source: Porsche

What would you do to go for a cruise in a Porsche 918 Spyder through the Alps?