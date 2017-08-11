ABT Sportsline Begins their Work on the new Audi RS5

A nice little bump in power.

The newest generation of Audi RS5 is just starting to hit the streets and its quicker, has better performance, and more technologically advanced than ever before. It has a new engine, but still the same amount of power as the previous-generation model. ABT Sportsline, however, is changing that with the new RS5.

CEO, Hans-Jürgen Abt, was able to crank out a pretty healthy power boost thanks to a simple ABT Power control unit upgrade for the new 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. In stock form, it has the same amount of power as the high-revving 4.2-liter V-8 in the previous-generation model, however it has a better power band and more torque.

Armed with the new ABT Power control unit, the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine generates an additional 60 horsepower and 59 lb-ft. of torque. This gives the V-6 engine a brawny 510 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque.

“By means of our ABT Power control unit, the V6 twin turbo engine is able to generate 510 HP (375 kW). The 680 Nm maximum torque feels like a hammer in the small of your back,” said Abt.

Alongside the nice boost of power, the ABT Sportsline team can equip the new Audi RS5 with a wide range of 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels. A variety of designs are available such as the DR, FR, GT, and the forged ER-F in a range of finishes with Dunlop or Continental tires.

Another optional upgrade for the German coupe is a new LED integrated door entrance light that shines the ABT Sportsline logo on the ground.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi RS5 engine tuning, wheels, and LED lighting upgrades are currently available. Don’t expect this to be the end of upgrades available for the German sports car from ABT Sportsline either.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS5 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 510 / 375 kW

Maximum Torque: 502 lb-ft. / 680 Nm

-ABT Power

ABT Sportsline Audi RS5 Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the 510-HP ABT Sportsline Audi RS5 enough for you or do you need more power?