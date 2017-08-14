The new Project Kahn Range Rover SE Pace Car is a Sapphire Beauty

A Kahn Design

Stylin’ in the Streets.

The newest piece of rolling artwork from Afzal Kahn and his team at Project Kahn is the new Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE Pace Car. This Dark Sapphire over Metallic Pearl SUV instantly stands out and commands attention with its new styling.

The transformation from standard Range Rover Vogue into this beauty starts with a full body styling kit that is made from carbon composite and exposed carbon fiber detailing. Both the front and rear wheel arches have been extended outwards to give the SUV even more presence and feature integrated air dams.

Up front, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car features a new bumper with original fog lights and 3-D mesh inserts. Above, a new front grille with floating insert stares ahead just below the new ‘KAHN’ lettering on the dark hood. At the rear, a new extended trunklid spoiler adds a more athletic touch, especially when combined with the new quad cross-hair tailpipes.

Completing the exterior transformation are a new set of forged RS650 wheels. These lightweight alloys measure a hefty 23 x 10.0 at the front and rear and are shod in 305/30/23 Continental tires. A smooth Diamond Cut on Shadow Chrome finish gives them a high-end look and confidence that’s not matched by many on the road.

Inside, the privacy dark-tinted windows hide a vibrant and luxurious cabin. Quilted and perforated leather covers the front and rear seats and match the new upholstery on the door tops, arm rests, instrument binnacle, center console, and steering wheel center. New stainless steel door entry sill plates and machined aluminum foot pedals add a bit on contrast and a high-end touch.

The new, one-off Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car also comes with the added benefit of being rated by the vehicle trade specialists at CAP as having an 18-percent uplift in value compared to the standard model.

The new This Dark Sapphire over Metallic Pearl Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE Pace Car is currently available as a one-off build for £93,999. All of the featured upgrades, however, are currently available as separate upgrades for customers.

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:
-LE Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
-LE Rear Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
-Steering Wheel Centre in Nappa Leather
-RS Vented Front Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Front Air Dams
-RS 650 23″ Forged Wheels inc. 305x30x23″ Continental Tires
-RS 650 Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers
-Lower Bootlid Spoiler
-RS Vented Rear Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Rear Air Dams
-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding
-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh – Floating Insert
-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering
-Floating Roof in Piano Black
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

Interior:
-Front & Rear Seats including Armrests in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Door Tops in Perforated Leather
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Centre Glovebox in Nappa Leather
-Armrests in Nappa Leather
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of this Dark Sapphire over Metallic Pearl Project Kahn Range Rover Vogue SE Pace Car?

