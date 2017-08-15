Featured Fitment: Nardo Grey Audi RS7 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels

A supercar with four doors.

It’s not often that you get anywhere near supercar power or performance from a car with four doors let alone a hatchback. However, the Audi RS7 is one of those special vehicles that does just that with more than enough space for four. It’s a unique and sought-after car, and this Nardo Grey Audi RS7 with Brixton Forged CM10 Targa Series wheels at Audi Richmond, in Vancouver, BC, is one-of-a-kind.

The sleek, modern design of the Audi RS7 sets it apart from the pack, especially with its more hardcore aerodynamic-focused styling at the front and rear. Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that cranks out a whopping 605 horsepower at 6,100 RPM and 516 lb-ft. of torque at a low 1,750 RPM. That’s just shy of the Audi R8 supercar, and it’s packed into a four-door coupe that’s perfect as an everyday driver.

It’s easy to see why this Nardo Grey Audi RS7 is so desired. The simple Nardo Grey paint perfectly contrasts various body work while the 605-horsepwower engine provides incredible performance at the touch of the throttle. But what brings it all together are the new Brixton Forged CM10 Targa Series wheels.

These three-piece forged alloy wheels feature a custom-designed Satin Black face with a color-matched Nardo Grey (Gloss Clear) finish on the lips that emphasizes the factory color scheme even more. The Brixton Forged CM10 Targa Series wheels also measure a wide 21 x 10.5 at the front and rear, giving that Quattro all-wheel drive system even more grip for the 605-horsepower V-8 engine.

Armed with the new set of Brixton Forged CM10 Targa Series wheels, this Nardo Grey Audi RS7 will be a quick seller at Audi Richmond in Vancouver.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi RS7

Wheels: Brixton Forged CM10 Targa Series

Wheel Finish: Satin Black (face), Nardo Grey with Gloss Clear (lip)

Wheel Size: 21 x 10.5

Audi RS7 with Brixton Forged CM10 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the color-matched Brixton Forged CM10 Targa Series wheels on this Nardo Grey Audi RS7?