Let’s Shred some Rubber at this Supercar Show!

Supercars Leaving Car Show

Oh those noises.

Sometimes, the best part of a car show is when the cars are leaving. We’re not talking driving irresponsibly or recklessly, but giving a little glimpse of power with a roaring exhaust note as they speed off.

Supercars Leaving Car Show

That’s just what went down here, with all kinds of supercars and sports cars speeding off with their exhausts howling. Of course, there were some that decided to spin their tires and lay down the rubber – despite there being a crowd gathered down the way. However, there were no Ford Mustangs, so there were no accidents.

Sit back and enjoy the automotive music.

Source: Gumbal YouTube

Which one of these cars did you like the most?

Comments

