Imagine buying a new Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG when it first was unveiled. It was easily one of the most eye-catching supercars on the road and sat in a league of its own. Then, Mercedes-Benz comes out with the SLS AMG Black Series – a more exclusive, hardcore performance-oriented model that left those original SLS AMG owners were left a bit jealous.

Inden Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

Joe Inden, Owner of Inden Design, was able to put his 25-year experience to work for a client that wanted to transform their standard Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG into a Black Series monster.

The Inden Design team first completely disassembled the entire SLS AMG and obtained all of the new SLS AMG Black Series parts such as the front bumper, hood, fenders, side sills, and rear bumper. Each part was coated and installed to give the supercar the new, more intimidating look. The team then added on custom-tailored carbon fiber connectors between the side sills and rear apron. Even more carbon fiber was added when Inden Design gave the SLS AMG the Black Series carbon package for the engine compartment and interior.

Inden Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

In addition to the new Black Series body work, the entire underbody was hit with Ice-blast technology while many parts were coated or plastic laminated for superior protection.

To reflect the new looks of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Inden Design installed a full set of KW coil springs for sharper handling dynamics. New BBS F1 wheels measuring a staggered 20 x 10.0J up front and 21 x 12.5 at the rear with 265/30 R20 and 325/25 R21 high-performance tires add to the blacked-out look and make this V-8 monster a track-focused machine.

Inden Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

In terms of power, the Inden Design team used the engine specialists at MKB to optimize the 6.2-liter V-8 engine. A new stainless steel valve exhaust was installed alongside a few other upgrades to push output to 626 horsepower – just a few more than the original SLS AMG Black Series.

Inden Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series

While this custom Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG isn’t an original Black Series model, Inden Design has created a custom-tailored, one-of-a-kind hardcore performance car.

Inden Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 6.2 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated
Maximum Horsepower: 626 / 635 PS / 467 kW

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: BBS F1
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0J
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5J
Front Tires: 265/30 R20
Rear Tires: 325/25 R21
Suspension: KW coil springs

Exterior:
-Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series body work and aerodynamics
-Custom carbon fiber side parts
-Ice-Blast technology for the underbody

Inden Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Gallery

Would you rather have the Inden Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series over the original?

