Let’s Tear Up Goodwood with the Ferrari F40 LM!

One of 19.

There’s only 19 Ferrari F40 LM cars in the world, and that’s probably a good thing. Why? Well, it’s an even more hardcore, powerful version of the already-bonkers F40, and that’s a lot to handle even for an experienced professional driver.

These rare race-spec F40s were said to pack a whopping 720 horsepower and feature a host of more aggressive aerodynamics that work to keep it planted on the asphalt.

So, when one of these 19 bad boys lined up at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, people tuned on their cameras and watched.

Enjoy the sounds, burnouts, and speed from the Goodwood Festival of Speed – where it can be hard to comprehend all the exotic excitement going on.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Would you like to drive a Ferrari F40 LM at the Goodwood Festival of Speed?