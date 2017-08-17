Welcoming two more siblings.

The collaboration between Aston Martin and the famed Italian design house, Zagato, has yielded some absolutely stunning automobiles over the years. Recently, the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe and Volante models have grabbed attention with their gorgeous styling and supercar performance. But now that “family” is expanding with the new Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake.

The two new models will both be strictly limited like the Zagato Coupe and Volante models, with a combined total of 325 cars set for production and delivery. Of those, the Vanquish Zagato Speedster will be the rarest with only 28 cars being produced – all of which have been sold. The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake will have a run of 99 examples to match the Coupe and Volante models. Both of the new models will enter production in 2018 with deliveries following soon after.

“We haven’t released Zagato models as a family before, at least not in this way, but the idea is not without precedent,” said Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin. “Think back to the DB7 Zagato and DB AR1, or the V8 Zagato Coupe and Volante, for example. We’ve simply taken things a few steps further. Why create a family of Zagatos? Well, many of our customers want different things. Some prefer the purity of a Coupe, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. And yes, some of them have ordered one example of each. There’s always an over-demand from our clients and patrons. We could easily fulfill demand for more cars than this, but we want Zagato to remain something very special. We’re creating collectibles, future concours cars. With only 325 cars worldwide, divided between 99 Coupes, 99 Volantes, 28 Speedsters and 99 Shooting Brakes – they are still the rarest of the rare.”

Both the new Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake are based on the Vanquish S. The same naturally-aspirated V-12 and Touchtronic III transmission combo with 580 bhp comes standard alongside specially-tuned adaptive damping for supercar performance.

The new Vanquish Zagato Speedster combines a clean and exciting roofless design that puts driver and passenger closer to the road for a pure driving experience. Zagato’s classic ‘double-bubble’ roof has been transitioned into two Speed Humps that flow from the two seat backs. Carbon fiber makes up every body panel of the supercar to ensure maximum performance. The same ‘Blade’ taillights, 3-D Zagato ‘Z’ styling patterns on the front grille and rear vent mesh used on the other Vanquish Zagato models are still used to create a seamless design.

For the new Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, the goal was to create a more practical everyday grand touring car. The Zagato ‘double-bubble’ roof is incorporated into the extended roof that goes all the way into the hatchback powered tailgate. Here, the 99 lucky customers will find specially-tailored luggage stored. Inside, the cockpit is adorned with a Herringbone carbon fiber fascia incorporating anodized bronze rotary controls, ‘Z’ motif quilting on the leather, and an optional fully aniline leather upholstery.

“Zagato’s relationship with Aston Martin began with my grandfather and the DB4 GT Zagato, almost sixty years ago,” said Andrea Zagato, CEO of Zagato. “To have a creative ‘marriage‘ thrive for three generations is something as unique as the cars themselves. My family name is associated with all kinds of wonderful designs, but for many enthusiasts and collectors around the world those that combine the Z of Zagato with the wings of Aston Martin are the most special. Collaborating closely on the design of four complimentary, yet completely different Vanquish Zagatos has been an incredibly exciting challenge. I’m proud to continue the story my grandfather started and thrilled that our partnership with Aston Martin continues to realize such exciting cars.”

The new Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster will begin deliveries in 2018 with all 28 examples having already been sold. Production of the 99 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake models will being in 2018 as well.

Source: Aston Martin

