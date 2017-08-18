Featured Fitment: Porsche Boxster S with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels

Brixton Forged

The Porsche 911 may grab the headlines, but it’s the Boxster and Cayman models fly under the radar and serve up a performance bargain. These mid-engined machines offer superb balance at a more affordable price and stand out from the crowd – especially this Boxster S with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Porsche Boxster S Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Right off the bat, this custom-wrapped Porsche Boxster S stands out as not your average Porsche – let alone sports car. The vibrant Green/Gold body is highlighted by thin Orange pin striping and Black stripes with ‘Boxster S’ lettering. The 315 horsepower flat-six engine sitting behind the driver does a good job as well.

Porsche Boxster S Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

What really brings it all together and gives the sports car a harder edge are the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels. These lightweight, one-piece forged alloy wheels are perfect for the quick and nimble Porsche Boxster S and its balanced chassis. Their low overall weight helps to provide even better performance in terms of acceleration, handling, braking, and even fuel economy.

Porsche Boxster S Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This Porsche Boxster S wears the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup, shod in high-performance tires. A special Fine Texture OBD finish stands out from the vibrant vinyl wrap but matches the character of the sports car perfectly.

Porsche Boxster S Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels

You can bet that this Boxster S with its Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels will be getting all kinds of attention, even next to its higher-priced siblings.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 981 Porsche Boxster S
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Fine Texture OBD
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Porsche Boxster S with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of this custom Porsche Boxster S on Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels?

Comments

