Still kicking with style.

January 2016 saw the end of the legendary production run for the Land Rover Defender. The British off-roader was nothing short of an international automotive icon, and one that England built with pride. The Chelsea Truck Company, however, is keeping that pride alive with their run of Land Rover Defender ‘The End Edition’ models like this Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 90 The End Edition.

This Santorini Black Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition stays true to its roots with a touch of style. The front and rear fenders of this SUV have been extended with new units that feature exposed bolt apertures and vents for a rugged look. Up front, a new bumper with integrated lighting and a sump guard keeps the off-road theme alive as does the new X-Lander grille and mesh hood vents. At the rear, a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover further distinguishes it from the pack.

The blend of modern style and capability continues with the chassis of the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition. Here, the entire chassis was raised for better ground clearance while off-roading. Hitting the dirt, mud, pavement, and everything in between are new 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels in Volcanic Black with 275/55/20 tires. Painted brake calipers sit behind while hard-wearing mud flaps point to the tough nature of the beast. A cross-hair exhaust protrudes from the rear pair and completes the transformation perfectly.

Inside, the rugged and brawny exterior turns into a rich and comfortable way to travel. The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition has leather with Amadine 100-percent wool inserts adorning both of the new front GTB Sports seats. The rear folding seats, rear door panels, and roof grab handles also have the same opulent mix of material.

Elsewhere, quilted and perforated leather upholsters the instrument binnacle and center glove box. Drivers of the SUV will benefit from a Kahn billet and leather steering wheel and vented machined aluminum foot pedals.

This featured Santorini Black Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 90 ‘The End Edition’ is currently in production and priced at £74,995. The 25 Land Rover Defender models by The Chelsea Truck Company are available in right- or left-hand drive setups.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Fixed Panoramic Glass Sunroof

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

Interior:

-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)

-Front GTB Sports Seats in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Inserts

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Rear Folding Seats in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Inserts

-Door Panels in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Inserts

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Insert

-Dashboard in Quilted Leather with Red & Silver Stitching

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather & Almandine Covers

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Satellite Navigation System

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

-Churchill Time Clock Facia Insert in Black

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the rugged style of the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition?