A Kahn Design

Kahn Design Announces Partnership with Cooper Tire Europe

Posted on

Cooper Tire and Kahn Design Announce Partnership

Giving the custom cars the right rubber.

Kahn Design has just partnered with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe, marking the British brand’s first-ever official tire partner. The custom vehicles that Kahn Design creates and builds for exclusive customers not get the added benefit of being equipped with Cooper Tires for the best in performance and quality.

“We have a host of exciting plans to bring our new partnership with Cooper to life and offer fans of both companies the chance to get up close and personal with both brands,” said Afzal Kahn, CEO of the Kahn Group. “Cooper tires are a known quantity. They work well in all the conditions that Chelsea Truck Company customers usually come across both on the open road and off-road. Cooper has such a rich history, so the two companies linking up makes perfect sense.”

Cooper Tire and Kahn Design Announce Partnership

Both the Kahn Group and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe are driven by the desire for the highest quality performance and their drive for success both on and off the road.

“We are delighted to be associated with Kahn Design. This is a great platform for Cooper to demonstrate our long-standing expertise in producing tires which are designed to handle all surfaces both on the open road and off road,” said Michiel Kramer, Marketing Director, Cooper Tire Europe. “Cooper’s range of tires is dependable for exceptional grip, handling and braking. Choosing the correct tire is vital and I am delighted that the Kahn group has hand-picked Cooper as their ideal choice of tire.”

Thanks to the new partnership, the Cooper brand will be showcased on a number of the coach-built Flying Huntsman models that were designed by Afzal Kahn. Select Chelsea Truck Company vehicles will also feature the Cooper Discoverer A/T3 Sport tires as well.

Cooper Tire and Kahn Design Announce Partnership

New Cooper promotional and marketing activities will also feature different Kahn vehicles as part of the partnership.

The new coach-built vehicles and others from Kahn Design with Cooper Tires will be showcased at various international motor shows such as the Geneva International Motor Show, Monaco International Motor Show, and other UK-based shows for all to see.

Stay tuned for future vehicles and builds from Kahn Design sporting new Cooper Tires in the future!

Kahn Design Cooper Tire Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Posaidon E63 RS 850+ Posaidon E63 RS 850+
515
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Posaidon E63 RS 850+ is All About Power
Building a burger in a rally car Building a burger in a rally car
318
Car Videos

How to Build a Burger while Riding in a Rally Car
Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body
311
4x4 Exposure

Rule the Road with the Kahn Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Wide Body!
Novitec 570GT Novitec 570GT
299
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Turns the McLaren 570GT up to 646 HP!
McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Video McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Video
295
Car Videos

Who gets More Looks: a McLaren 650S or Nissan GT-R?
Kindergarten Mechanic Lamborghini Gallardo Oil Change Kindergarten Mechanic Lamborghini Gallardo Oil Change
292
Car Videos

This kid can Change the Oil on a Lamborghini Gallardo and You Can’t
BMW M3 Brixton Forged PF5 BMW M3 Brixton Forged PF5
279
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels
Jaguar XJR575 Jaguar XJR575
269
Jaguar

The Jaguar XJR575 Makes a 186 MPH Debut
Friday FAIL: Lowe's Truck Runs Red Light Friday FAIL: Lowe's Truck Runs Red Light
249
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Don’t Run a Red Light like this Lowe’s Truck
Supercars in London Supercars in London
236
Car Videos

Hey, Here’s a Bunch of Cool, Rare, and Expensive Cars in London
To Top