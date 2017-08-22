Kahn Design Announces Partnership with Cooper Tire Europe

Giving the custom cars the right rubber.

Kahn Design has just partnered with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe, marking the British brand’s first-ever official tire partner. The custom vehicles that Kahn Design creates and builds for exclusive customers not get the added benefit of being equipped with Cooper Tires for the best in performance and quality.

“We have a host of exciting plans to bring our new partnership with Cooper to life and offer fans of both companies the chance to get up close and personal with both brands,” said Afzal Kahn, CEO of the Kahn Group. “Cooper tires are a known quantity. They work well in all the conditions that Chelsea Truck Company customers usually come across both on the open road and off-road. Cooper has such a rich history, so the two companies linking up makes perfect sense.”

Both the Kahn Group and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe are driven by the desire for the highest quality performance and their drive for success both on and off the road.

“We are delighted to be associated with Kahn Design. This is a great platform for Cooper to demonstrate our long-standing expertise in producing tires which are designed to handle all surfaces both on the open road and off road,” said Michiel Kramer, Marketing Director, Cooper Tire Europe. “Cooper’s range of tires is dependable for exceptional grip, handling and braking. Choosing the correct tire is vital and I am delighted that the Kahn group has hand-picked Cooper as their ideal choice of tire.”

Thanks to the new partnership, the Cooper brand will be showcased on a number of the coach-built Flying Huntsman models that were designed by Afzal Kahn. Select Chelsea Truck Company vehicles will also feature the Cooper Discoverer A/T3 Sport tires as well.

New Cooper promotional and marketing activities will also feature different Kahn vehicles as part of the partnership.

The new coach-built vehicles and others from Kahn Design with Cooper Tires will be showcased at various international motor shows such as the Geneva International Motor Show, Monaco International Motor Show, and other UK-based shows for all to see.

Stay tuned for future vehicles and builds from Kahn Design sporting new Cooper Tires in the future!

Kahn Design Cooper Tire Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design