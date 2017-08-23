Featured Fitment: Rolls Royce Ghost on ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels

Black Beauty.

Nothing comes close to the luxury and prestige of a Rolls Royce. The brand is in a league of its own and its vehicles hold their heads high anywhere on the road with a swaggering confidence. This custom Rolls Royce Ghost with ADV.1 Wheels and 1016 Industries aerodynamics by Heat Auto Motoring in Florida has a more menacing way of grabbing attention.

This isn’t your average car, let alone Rolls Royce. This all-Black Ghost and its 562 horsepower 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged V-12 engine packs quite a punch both physically and visually. The Heat Auto Motoring team installed a full 1016 Industries aero kit to give the ultra-luxury sedan a more athletic and powerful look.

For this build, the three-piece forged ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Series wheels were chosen due to their detailed and exotic design that perfectly matches that of the Rolls Royce Ghost. The ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Series wheels keep weight to a minimum while offering a more complex step lip construction with deep concave profiles for a muscular look.

Each one of the ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Series wheels wears a dark Matte Black finish along with contrasting 50/50 exposed hardware that draws attention to the little details. Up front, the forged alloys measure a massive 22 x 10.0 while the rear comes in with an even wider 22 x 11.0 fitment.

In a world that’s often about reaching otherworldly performance, the utterly dominating presence of this Rolls Royce Ghost with ADV.1 Wheels is a welcome sight.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Rolls Royce Ghost

Wheels: ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Series

Wheel Finish: Mate Black with 50/50 Exposed hardware

Front Wheels: 22 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 22 x 11.0

Exterior: 1016 Industries Aero Kit

Rolls Royce Ghost with ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels Gallery

Fitment Credit: Heat Auto Motoring

Source: ADV.1

