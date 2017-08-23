Car Videos

Watch the Subaru WRX Take On Banana Peels!

Posted on

Subaru WRX Acceleration on Bananas

Who’s ready for some potassium?!

The folks at Subaru probably won’t be able to look at a banana for months after the recent stunt they pulled off with a 2018 WRX. To showcase the car’s performance and the capability of their all-wheel drive system, Subaru did a 0-100 km/h test on a path full of banana peels.

That’s a lot of bananas that had to be consumed.

Subaru WRX Acceleration on Bananas

In Squamish, British Columbia, Subaru Canada put down a layer of banana peels on a path of asphalt and got ready to have their WRX do some cartoonishly slippery acceleration runs.

The 268-horsepower, turbocharged flat-four engine and the symmetrical all-wheel drive with Active Torque Vectoring was able to get some serious traction and stability and put down an impressive 6.10-second best time after a few runs. That, is impressive, especially considering the fact that banana peels do create a slick and slippery surface – hence why cartoon characters fall on them.

Source: Subaru Canada

Are you impressed by the new Subaru WRX’s 6.10-second 0-62 mph run on banana peels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Posaidon E63 RS 850+ Posaidon E63 RS 850+
521
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Posaidon E63 RS 850+ is All About Power
Building a burger in a rally car Building a burger in a rally car
322
Car Videos

How to Build a Burger while Riding in a Rally Car
McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Video McLaren 650S Spider vs Nissan GT-R Reaction Video
303
Car Videos

Who gets More Looks: a McLaren 650S or Nissan GT-R?
Novitec 570GT Novitec 570GT
302
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Turns the McLaren 570GT up to 646 HP!
Kindergarten Mechanic Lamborghini Gallardo Oil Change Kindergarten Mechanic Lamborghini Gallardo Oil Change
298
Car Videos

This kid can Change the Oil on a Lamborghini Gallardo and You Can’t
BMW M3 Brixton Forged PF5 BMW M3 Brixton Forged PF5
286
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels
Jaguar XJR575 Jaguar XJR575
277
Jaguar

The Jaguar XJR575 Makes a 186 MPH Debut
Friday FAIL: Lowe's Truck Runs Red Light Friday FAIL: Lowe's Truck Runs Red Light
254
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Don’t Run a Red Light like this Lowe’s Truck
F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels
226
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels
Vorsteiner McLaren MP4-12C Vorsteiner McLaren MP4-12C
225
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFE-403 Wheels
To Top