Pennzoil Unleashes the Demon and Shreds some Rubber!

Pennzoil Dodge Demon

840-horsepower from hell.

There’s so much to love about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It’s packed with production-car-firsts, it can produce 840 horsepower, and it’s downright absurd. It’s 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 engine pulses with Pennzoil Synthetics oil, and it only made sense that they would have a bit of fun with the hardcore muscle car.

The latest in the series of Pennzoil videos starring a driver getting cars for a mystery client stars the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ripping through city streets and destroying tires while its supercharger whines like a banshee.

Pennzoil Dodge Demon

The video ends with the driver delivering the Demon at what appears to be an old church or cathedral with a gargoyle sitting on the roof, staring down at the devilish machine.

After telling the client that the car has been delivered, a text asking “How are you in the Ring?” comes across, hinting at the next adventure in power for this masked driver.

Stay tuned.

Source: Pennzoil

How hard would you drive the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon through empty city streets at night?

