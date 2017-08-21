This is the Super-Rare Mercedes Isdera Imperator 108i!

Hittin’ the ‘Ring.

Over its rich history, Mercedes-Benz has helped build and create some amazing vehicles, some of which you’ve probably never even heard of before, and the Mercedes Isdera Imperator 108i might be one of them.

Originally a starting out as the Mercedes-Benz CW311 concept in 1978, the Imperator 108i was put into production by former Mercedes-Benz design engineer, Eberhard Schulz. He produced just 30 of these cars under his own company, Isdera, from 1984 to 1993 with various Mercedes-Benz and AMG engines.

This unique machine has iconic Mercedes-Benz DNA throughout such as the Gullwing doors and much of the design language (as futuristic as it may seem for the time), and more. There’s even a little periscope rear-view system for the driver.

The Number-14 production model was caught at the Nürburgring Nordschleife by Gumbal TV with its 425-horsepower AMG 6.0-liter V-8 engine. The motor allowed the super car to reach 62 mph from rest in just 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 192 mph.

While those numbers may seem rather slow by today’s standards, its crazy design is easily the coolest thing that you’ll see all day.

Source: Gumbal YouTube

Would you like to get behind one of these crazy Mercedes Isdera Imperator 108i supercars?