Ride in Athletic Elegance with the new Ferrari Portofino!

Kiss the California T goodbye.

The production run of the Ferrari California is coming to an end, but its bloodline and innovations live on in the newest V8 Grand Tourer named after one of Italy’s most beautiful towns by the sea. The new Ferrari Portofino is the most powerful convertible with a retractable hard top, four seats, and roomy interior and luggage space.

The new Ferrari Portofino was sculpted by the Ferrari Design Centre with the goal of creating an aggressively-styled sports car with a two-box fastback configuration. This gives the convertible a sleeker, more athletic silhouette and figure without taking away from its functionality or luxurious elegance. The entire body was also designed alongside the brand’s Aerodynamics department for optimum cooling and stability at speed.

Up front, the Ferrari Portofino has a face similar to that of the other new models from Maranello with some unique touches. The large radiator grille helps form the contoured nose and send cool air to the front-mounted V-8 engine. The full-LED headlights have a thin shape that stretches back and incorporates air intakes on the outside edge that sends air through the wheel arch to the flank to reduce drag.

At the rear, Ferrari designed the Portofino so that its taillights are wider than the car that it replaces. These wider-positioned taillights helps to create more space and hide the all-new lightweight retractable hard top that can be raised or lowered at low speeds.

The Ferrari Portofino also benefits from the renowned 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that was found in the California T. This time around, the V-8 was outfitted with new engine management software, new pistons and con-rods, and a new intake system. A new one-piece-cast exhaust header cuts down on losses and turbo lag for a very responsive throttle. This is combined with Variable Boost Management to adjust torque delivery in different gears.

In the new Ferrari Portofino, the 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine generates 591 horsepower at 7,500 RPM and 561 lb-ft. of torque from 3,000 to 5,250 RPM. This allows the Ferrari Portofino to reach 62 mph from rest in 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed over 199 mph.

Part of what makes the Ferrari Portofino more dynamic and athletic are the advanced chassis technologies. For the first time on this type of Ferrari model, the brand’s third-generation electronic rear differential (E-Diff3) is utilized alongside F1-Trac stability control to improve mechanical grip and control of the sports car at its limits. The new system works with EPS (Electronic Power Steering), which is the first time that it’s been used in Ferrari’s GT range. New dual-coil magnetorheological damping (SCM-E) cuts down on body roll and instantly recognizes any changes in the road for a sharper and more responsive handling dynamic.

Inside, drivers and passengers have greater levels of comfort and technology than ever before. A new steering wheel faces the driver alongside a new infotainment system with 10.2-inch touchscreen and air-conditioning system. Two 18-way, electronically-adjustable front seats feature new seatback designs that give more legroom to both of the rear passengers and passenger display. A new wind deflector reduces noise and cuts down on airflow into the cabin by 30-percent with the top down.

The new Ferrari Portofino will be officially unveiled at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Ferrari Portofino Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 591 / 441 kW / 600 CV at 7,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 561 lb-ft. / 760 Nm from 3,000 to 5,250 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: Over 199 MPH

Weight Distribution: 46-65% (front-rear)

Ferrari Portofino Gallery

Source: Ferrari

Do you like the new 591-HP drop-top Ferrari Portofino?