Ken Block gets Dirty in the new ‘TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’

Pennzoil Synthetics and Ken Block head to Swing Arm City.

Imagine being handed the keys to a purpose-spec rally car and allowed to do whatever the hell you want in an empty, mountainous desert area. That’s exactly what our favorite Hoonigan did in the new ‘PENNZOIL SYNTHETICS & KEN BLOCK’S TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND; SWING ARM CITY’.

Swing Arm City is one of the most unique places for off-road driving and riding. The national park in Utah has a gorgeous landscape that’s perfectly set up for driving rally cars, trucks, and dirt bikes. It’s surrounded by pristine natural beauty, which makes it one of the best places to visit – not just drive.

It also made the perfect spot for Ken Block to take his 600-horsepower Ford Fiesta ST RX43 with Pennzoil Synthetics for some serious hoonage. The 102-degree day at 4,300-feet of elevation didn’t stop Block and his Pennzoil-lubricated rally car from kicking up dirt, flying through the air, and speeding up the sides of cliffs.

Instead of the meticulously-coordinated series of events that the other Ken Block Hoonigan videos tend to be, this serves up a greater sense of driving freedom and fun.

Source: Pennzoil

How bad do you want to drive/ride in Swing Arm City like Ken Block?