Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Scraping some Bugattis!

Posted on

Bugatti Scraping Front lip

It hurts so bad.

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport and Bugatti Chiron are two power-packed, ultra-luxury, super-exclusive machines that have been meticulously designed, engineered, and built. They’re priced at over $2-million for a reason, and they’re absolutely gorgeous vehicles capable of reaching unimaginable speeds.

These are two cars that you want to drive but at the same time, want to keep them locked away in a dust-proof room to preserve their beauty. Driving does come with the risk of damage, no matter how careful you are.

While driving through the same exit at different times, a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport and Chiron both scraped their front lips on the pavement below due to the slight change in height of the curb. It sounds ten-times worse than nails on a chalkboard and you can even hear the thousands of dollars falling off the value while these cars are scraping the asphalt.

Gah, it’s just so painful to hear and see.

Source: G-E SUPERCARS

What would you do if you heard your Bugatti scraping on the pavement?

