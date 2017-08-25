Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels

Posted on

Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels

Finally here and finally fitted.

For the first time ever, legally-imported Honda Civic Type R models can be sold on North American shores. The new 10th-generation model has arrived just in time for summer and it’s packing some serious heat. The fiery hot hatchback has also finally been fitted with a fresh set of PUR Wheels, and it looks right at home and ready for some corner carving fun.

Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels

There’s a ton to like about the new Civic Type R. The hot hatch is the pinnacle of the chassis and is the fastest production front-wheel drive car on the Nürburgring. It’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder engine speeds out with 306 horsepower at 6,500 and 295 lb-ft. of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 RPM, making it the most powerful production Honda ever sold in the United States.

Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels

This driving beauty with its aerodynamically-optimized design features a 5 x 120 bolt pattern, making it perfect for a new set of PUR Wheels. Here, the PUR SP04 cast monoblocks were the weapon of choice for the turbocharged hot hatch with their low overall weight and rather athletic style.

Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels

On this Black Honda Civic Type R, the new PUR SP04 wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.0 setup at the front and rear, and utilize the factory 245/30/ZR20 90Y tires that serve up some seriously good grip. Each wheel also sports an eye-catching Gallium Grey finish that provides just enough contrast to the Red-highlighted Black body of the Civic Type R.

Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels

It may have taken years, but the Honda Civic Type R is finally in North America tearing up curves like nobody’s business. And, you can bet that this bad boy with PUR SP04 wheels will be doing it for years to come.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Honda Civic Type R
Wheels: PUR SP04
Wheel Finish: Gallium Grey
Wheel Size: 20 x 9.0
Bolt Pattern: 5 x 120
Tire Size: 245/30/ZR20 90Y

Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Do you like the look of this Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 wheels?

