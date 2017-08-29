ABT Sportsline

Time to have a bit more fun with the ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5!

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5

Adding a little spice to the compact luxury crossover.

The Audi Q5 – like most others in its class – isn’t the most exciting sport-oriented crossover, but it’s not the worst either. For a bit north of $10,000 more, you can get the hotter Audi SQ5 and its turbocharged V-6 engine. Now, ABT Sportsline is offering even more fun if you have some spare change sitting around after that kind of purchase.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5

The new upgrade program from ABT Sportsline for the new 2018+ MY Audi SQ5 focuses on the engine. The 3.0 TFSI turbocharged V-6 engine gets a generous boost thanks to the specially-developed ABT Power upgrade. Instead of the factory 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque on tap, there’s a hefty 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque to get those knuckles a touch whiter.

Even owners of the non-S Q5 models can benefit from the ABT Power and ABT Engine Control upgrades. The Q5 with the 2.0 TDI gets a push up to 215 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque while the gasoline 2.0T goes up to 252 horsepower.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5

As of now, the only available visual upgrades for the Audi SQ5 from ABT Sportsline are a full range of wheels. New DR, ER-C, FR, and GR alloy wheels are available in 20- and 21-inch diameters with finishes that range from Mystic Black to Gun-Metal and other shades of Black. A new tailor-made aerodynamic kit is also currently under development for the SQ5 and will be available soon.

“In the end, however, driving passion in the ABT SQ5 means much more than the sum of its parts,” said CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt. “Ultimately everyone has to experience this for themselves – and thanks to ABT and its numerous partners they can already do this today.”

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5

The new ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5 upgrades are currently available as individual accessories. The aerodynamic package will be available at a later date.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 3.0-liters
Number of Cylinders: V-6
Aspiration: Turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 425 / 313 kW
Maximum Torque: 405.6 lb-ft. / 550 Nm
-ABT Power

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ5 Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the 425-HP upgrade from ABT Sportsline enough to get you excited about the Audi SQ5?

Comments

