Shoot some Sparks at the Course de Côte de Saint Ursanne – Les Rangiers 2017!

Course de Côte de Saint Ursanne – Les Rangiers Hillclimb

Breaking records.

It’s time to turn up the volume, sit back, and enjoy some real racing – the type that is scary as hell even to watch with the razor thin line between winning and total disaster. The 10th round in the 2017 European Hillclimb Championship was held in Switzerland at the Course de Côte de Saint Ursanne – Les Rangiers, and it did not disappoint.

A total of 191 cars and drivers participated in the race along closed public roads with vehicles from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, and today. There were open-wheel racers, vintage purpose-built machines, and everything in between throwing down the power along the mountain roads.

Course de Côte de Saint Ursanne – Les Rangiers Hillclimb

The Course de Côte de Saint Ursanne – Les Rangiers spans 5,180 meters and has 350 meters of elevation change. This year, the record for the fastest time was set by Simone Faggioli with a time of 3:23.319 in his Norma M20 FC. Christian Merli also set a record for the fastest average speed of 183.28 km/h in his Osella FA30, but lost out to Faggioli for the overall win by a hair. Reto Meisel also set a record for the fastest time in the touringcar class with his Mercedes-Benz SLK 340 with a 3:5.273.

While those drivers were impressive, seeing the others compete was just as enjoyable. So, turn up that volume and enjoy!

Source: MPZRACEVIDEO YouTube

Think you could handle racing at the Course de Côte de Saint Ursanne – Les Rangiers?

