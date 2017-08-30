Featured Fitment: McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 Wheels

Cutting edge.

The McLaren 570S might not be the top model in the British automaker’s high-octane family, but it’s still an incredible sports car. Not only does it offer some serious performance, but it serves up comfort and capability that’s perfect for daily driving. This McLaren 570S by The Auto Art packs a more athletic punch thanks to its new ADV.1 wheels and Vorsteiner aerodynamics.

The factory McLaren Orange makes this 570S instantly stand out, but The Auto Art had bigger things in mind. This 562 bhp sports car can hit 204 mph, so aerodynamics are key. The Illinois-based company installed a new Vorsteiner VX Aero wing blade with carbon fiber uprights that dominates the rear fascia. This lightweight wing spoiler generates all sorts of downforce at high speeds to keep the 570S stable and composed. It also makes this dual-purpose sports car even more intimidating while driving around town.

In addition to the downforce-inducing Vorsteiner aero, The Auto Art also gave this McLaren 570S a fresh set of custom-made ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels. These lightweight forged multi-piece wheels are able to handle the thundering power of the 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine along with its performance.

For this fitment, The Auto Art installed the ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels in a staggered 19 x 8.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. These angular-spoke wheels feature a deep concave that alludes to the rear-wheel drive power. Each one of the ADV.1 wheels feature a smooth 50-50 exposed hardware option and a Brushed Liquid Smoke finish that perfectly contrasts the factory McLaren Orange exterior paint.

Thanks to the new ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels and Vorsteiner VX Aero Wing Blade from The Auto Art, this McLaren 570S has a bit of a more hardcore side that’s waiting to hit the pavement.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 2017 McLaren 570S

Wheels: ADV005 M.V2 SL Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Liquid Smoke

Hardware Option: 50-50 Exposed

Front Wheels: 19 x 8.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Aerodynamics: Vorsteiner VC Aero Wing Blade with carbon fiber uprights

McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Fitment Credit: The Auto Art

