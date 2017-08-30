ADV.1

Featured Fitment: McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 Wheels

Posted on

McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

Cutting edge.

The McLaren 570S might not be the top model in the British automaker’s high-octane family, but it’s still an incredible sports car. Not only does it offer some serious performance, but it serves up comfort and capability that’s perfect for daily driving. This McLaren 570S by The Auto Art packs a more athletic punch thanks to its new ADV.1 wheels and Vorsteiner aerodynamics.

McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

The factory McLaren Orange makes this 570S instantly stand out, but The Auto Art had bigger things in mind. This 562 bhp sports car can hit 204 mph, so aerodynamics are key. The Illinois-based company installed a new Vorsteiner VX Aero wing blade with carbon fiber uprights that dominates the rear fascia. This lightweight wing spoiler generates all sorts of downforce at high speeds to keep the 570S stable and composed. It also makes this dual-purpose sports car even more intimidating while driving around town.

McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

In addition to the downforce-inducing Vorsteiner aero, The Auto Art also gave this McLaren 570S a fresh set of custom-made ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels. These lightweight forged multi-piece wheels are able to handle the thundering power of the 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine along with its performance.

McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

For this fitment, The Auto Art installed the ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels in a staggered 19 x 8.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. These angular-spoke wheels feature a deep concave that alludes to the rear-wheel drive power. Each one of the ADV.1 wheels feature a smooth 50-50 exposed hardware option and a Brushed Liquid Smoke finish that perfectly contrasts the factory McLaren Orange exterior paint.

McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

Thanks to the new ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels and Vorsteiner VX Aero Wing Blade from The Auto Art, this McLaren 570S has a bit of a more hardcore side that’s waiting to hit the pavement.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 2017 McLaren 570S
Wheels: ADV005 M.V2 SL Series
Wheel Finish: Brushed Liquid Smoke
Hardware Option: 50-50 Exposed
Front Wheels: 19 x 8.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0
Aerodynamics: Vorsteiner VC Aero Wing Blade with carbon fiber uprights

McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Fitment Credit: The Auto Art

Do you like the more hardcore look of this McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels by The Auto Art?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Novitec 570GT Novitec 570GT
340
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Turns the McLaren 570GT up to 646 HP!
F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels
276
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels
Vorsteiner McLaren MP4-12C Vorsteiner McLaren MP4-12C
274
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFE-403 Wheels
M4 Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ M4 Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+
266
BMW

Featured Fitment: Sakhir Orange BMW M4 with Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Goodwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Goodwood
259
Aston Martin

This is the Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro
Best Exhaust Notes at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Best Exhaust Notes at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed
226
Car Videos

Here’s the 7 Best Sounding Cars at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!
Mansory Mulsanne Mansory Mulsanne
225
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Mansory Bentley Mulsanne is rather Reserved
TT RS-R Roadster TT RS-R Roadster
221
ABT Sportsline

Enjoy the Rest of Summer with the ABT TT RS-R Roadster!
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Dirt Donuts Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Dirt Donuts
219
Car Videos

Watch this Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Drift in the Dirt!
Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition
201
A Kahn Design

Celebrate with the Chelsea Truck Co. Defender ‘The End Edition’ Station Wagon
To Top